Loveuary on Hallmark Channel: complete February schedule
See what's new in February on Hallmark Channel.
February is all about love on Hallmark Channel, and this time around there will be a very special Jane Austen twist in the Loveuary programming event.
This month, Hallmark Channel will feature four all-new original movies that revolve around the same theme: love and Jane Austen. Join Hallmark Channel favorites like Alison Sweeney and Will Kemp in a month-long celebration that would make even staunch Mr. Darcy crack a smile.
Here's the complete Loveuary schedule.
Paging Mr. Darcy
Saturday, February 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel
Starring Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp
"When an overly serious scholar attends a Jane Austen annual conference, she strikes a deal with the man playing Mr. Darcy and finds her perspective, and her heart, changed."
Love and Jane
Saturday, February 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel
Starring Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres
"Lilly, a hopeless romantic and literary enthusiast, is surprised when her wish to talk to her favorite author comes true and Jane Austen herself appears in her life."
An American in Austen
Saturday, February 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel
Starring Eliza Bennett, Nicholas Bishop and Nell Barlow
"A librarian who thinks that no man can live up to Mr. Darcy gets an unexpected chance to find out if that’s true, when she wakes up inside of her favorite novel, Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice."
Sense and Sensibility
Saturday, February 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel
Starring Deborah Ayonrinde, Dan Jeannotte, Bethany Antonia and Akil Largie
"A period adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. After a change in circumstances, Marianne is torn between two men, while Elinor longs for a man beyond reach."
How to watch Loveuary on Hallmark Channel
All of the movies in the Loveuary lineup are available on Hallmark Channel.
Hallmark Channel included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies, you'll need access to the channel.
Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
By Tom Bedford