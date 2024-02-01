Loveuary on Hallmark Channel: complete February schedule

February is all about love on Hallmark Channel, and this time around there will be a very special Jane Austen twist in the Loveuary programming event.

This month, Hallmark Channel will feature four all-new original movies that revolve around the same theme: love and Jane Austen. Join Hallmark Channel favorites like Alison Sweeney and Will Kemp in a month-long celebration that would make even staunch Mr. Darcy crack a smile.

Here's the complete Loveuary schedule.

Paging Mr. Darcy

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ian Watson)

Saturday, February 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp

"When an overly serious scholar attends a Jane Austen annual conference, she strikes a deal with the man playing Mr. Darcy and finds her perspective, and her heart, changed."

Love and Jane

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga)

Saturday, February 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres

"Lilly, a hopeless romantic and literary enthusiast, is surprised when her wish to talk to her favorite author comes true and Jane Austen herself appears in her life."

An American in Austen

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Steffan Hill)

Saturday, February 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Eliza Bennett, Nicholas Bishop and Nell Barlow

"A librarian who thinks that no man can live up to Mr. Darcy gets an unexpected chance to find out if that’s true, when she wakes up inside of her favorite novel, Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice."

Sense and Sensibility

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Hristo Rusev)

Saturday, February 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Deborah Ayonrinde, Dan Jeannotte, Bethany Antonia and Akil Largie

"A period adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. After a change in circumstances, Marianne is torn between two men, while Elinor longs for a man beyond reach."

How to watch Loveuary on Hallmark Channel

All of the movies in the Loveuary lineup are available on Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.