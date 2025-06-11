Villa Amore: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Passport to Love 2025 movie
Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry star in this Italian adventure.
A woman travels to Italy and falls for the home where her parents fell in love in Villa Amore. The movie is part of the Passport to Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.
The other movies in the Passport to Love 2025 series include To Barcelona, With Love, To Barcelona, Forever and A Machu Picchu Proposal.
There have been quite a few movies out there in recent memory that feature people buying villas in Italy and restoring them to their Old World charm. If you enjoy Villa Amore, be sure to check out La Dolce Villa on Netflix.
Here's everything we know about Villa Amore.
Villa Amore release date
Villa Amore premieres Saturday, June 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.
Villa Amore premise
Here's the official synopsis of Villa Amore from Hallmark Channel:
"Liara goes to Italy and impulsively buys the villa where her parents met. She soon learns she is in way over her head and must ask a lawyer-turned-handyman to help her renovate."
Villa Amore cast
Villa Amore features Eloise Mumford (Fifty Shades of Grey, The Right Stuff) as Liara and Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart, Checkin' It Twice) as her helpful lawyer-handyman.
Villa Amore trailer
Ready to book your ticket? Take a look at the preview of Villa Amore below.
