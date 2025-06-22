Lifetime's new thriller A Home to Die For premieres tonight

You've likely seen The Holiday, the cheery Christmastime rom-com where Kate Winsley and Cameron Diaz swap their respective homes in England and California for the yuletide festivities. While that fan-favorite flick ends in happily ever after for its characters, Lifetime's own home-swap drama instead sees its main vacationer on a foreign adventure that takes a dark turn.

Premiering tonight, June 22 at 8pm Eastern Time, A Home to Die For centers on Anna (played by Dressed to Kill star Brianna Cohen), a woman recently separated from her husband who decides to embark on a solo adventure. "Using WanderNest, a home exchange website, she swaps homes with Aurora in Greece. Anna is toured around by Aurora’s charming handyman Niko, and a romance quickly ensues," reads the official description of the captivating new film, per Lifetime. "However, her perfect getaway takes a turn as mysterious incidents and dark secrets gradually unfold."

Along with lead Brianna Cohen, the A Home to Die For cast includes stars Romina Katsikian as Aurora and Vaggelis Papadakis as Niko, with Julia Terranova as Lena, Peru Kavalieri as Crystal, Jonny Ramey as David and Margaux Karayianni as Julia rounding out the ensemble. Richard Switzer (Killer Stepmom, Tracking a Killer) is in the directors' seat, with a script penned by Switzer, Amy Irons and Julia Terranova

To tune into the premiere of A Home to Die For tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: A Home to Die For will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, June 22.