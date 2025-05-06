Love on the Danube: Love Song — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

By published

Love Song first movie in the Love on the Danube trilogy.

Wes Brown, Nazeen Contractor in key art for Love on the Danube: Love Song
Wes Brown and Nazeen Contractor in Love on the Danube: Love Song (Image credit: Hallmark Media)

The Love on the Danube trilogy is setting sail once again, making a jump from Hallmark Plus to its network premiere on Hallmark Channel. Love on the Danube: Love Song is the first stop on the adventure.

More from Hallmark Channel

Journey to You
Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love
Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient

The next two movies in the series are Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway and Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars. The trilogy is part of Hallmark Channel's May for Moms programming lineup that also includes two all-new original movies, Love in the Clouds and the Kentucky Derby-inspired Hats Off to Love.

Here's everything we know about Love on the Danube: Love Song.

Love on the Danube: Love Song release date

Love on the Danube: Love Song premieres Saturday, May 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. The movie is already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Love on the Danube: Love Song premise

Here's the official synopsis of Love on the Danube: Love Song from Hallmark Channel:

"Fellow cruise passengers Sarah and Jack play matchmaker with their music loving widowed parents, as they cruise down the Danube visiting European cities."

Love on the Danube: Love Song cast

Love on the Danube: Love Song features Nazeen Contractor (Ransom, Children Ruin Everything) as Sarah and Wes Brown (We Are Marshall, Glory Road) as Jack.

The movie also features Kathryn Drysdale as Teddy, Pamela Sinha as Julia, David Samartin as Andre and Mark Holden as Captain Magnusson.

Love on the Danube: Love Song trailer

You can check out the charming trailer for Love on the Danube: Love Song trailer below.

Preview - Love on the Danube: Love Song - Starring Nazneen Contractor and Wes Brown - YouTube Preview - Love on the Danube: Love Song - Starring Nazneen Contractor and Wes Brown - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Call the Midwife reveals Blitz prequel — plus there's a movie on the way, too!

You can now watch 2025’s most intense movie at home — I was rocked after seeing it in theaters

Call the Midwife reveals Blitz prequel — plus there's a movie on the way, too!
See more latest
Most Popular
Demetrius &quot;Lil Meech&quot; Flenory Jr. as Meech and Da’Vinchi as Southwest T standing next to each other in BMF season 4
BMF season 4: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama
Ariana Madix in a yellow dress in Love Island USA season 6
Love Island USA season 7: release date, latest news and everything we know about the reality TV series
McKenzie Westmore, Paul Greene sitting in the back of a truck looking up in the sky in Love in the Clouds
Love in the Clouds: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Dr Big Brain in Horrible Science
Horrible Science: release date, cast and everything we know
Austin Butler holding a bat in Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Austin Butler movie
I Kissed A Boy season 2 sees Danni Minogue play Cupid once more for single gay lads.
I Kissed A Boy season 2 — release date, contestants and everything we know
Destini Davis, Taryn Hicks, Connie Britton, Angela Rose walking down a street together in The Motherhood
The Motherhood: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel reality series
Alison Brie and Dave Franco in Together
Together: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie
Pierce Brosnan pointing a gun in The Unholy Trinity
The Unholy Trinity: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pierce Brosnan movie
Key art for Kings Court featuring the cast
Kings Court: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the dating show
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch