Love on the Danube: Love Song — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Wes Brown and Nazeen Contractor in Love on the Danube: Love Song

The Love on the Danube trilogy is setting sail once again, making a jump from Hallmark Plus to its network premiere on Hallmark Channel. Love on the Danube: Love Song is the first stop on the adventure.

The next two movies in the series are Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway and Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars. The trilogy is part of Hallmark Channel's May for Moms programming lineup that also includes two all-new original movies, Love in the Clouds and the Kentucky Derby-inspired Hats Off to Love.

Here's everything we know about Love on the Danube: Love Song.

Love on the Danube: Love Song premieres Saturday, May 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. The movie is already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Love on the Danube: Love Song premise

Here's the official synopsis of Love on the Danube: Love Song from Hallmark Channel:

"Fellow cruise passengers Sarah and Jack play matchmaker with their music loving widowed parents, as they cruise down the Danube visiting European cities."

Love on the Danube: Love Song cast

Love on the Danube: Love Song features Nazeen Contractor (Ransom, Children Ruin Everything) as Sarah and Wes Brown (We Are Marshall, Glory Road) as Jack.

The movie also features Kathryn Drysdale as Teddy, Pamela Sinha as Julia, David Samartin as Andre and Mark Holden as Captain Magnusson.

Love on the Danube: Love Song trailer

You can check out the charming trailer for Love on the Danube: Love Song trailer below.