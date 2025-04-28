Hats Off to Love: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Hallmark Channel is off to the races in Hats Off to Love, a charming love story set around the Louisville Derby. While the movie's derby is fictional, it's a not-so-subtle nod to the very real Kentucky Derby, which happens to be running the same day as the movie's premiere.

Hats Off to Love follows on the heels of Hallmark Channel's Spring Into Love event, which featured five new original movies: Journey to You, Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act, Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving and Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient.

Here's everything we know about Hats Off to Love.

Hats Off to Love premieres Saturday, May 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but once one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Hats Off to Love premise

Want to know what Hats Off to Love is all about? Here's the official synopsis from Hallmark Channel:

"Stella designs hats and fascinators for socialite Rosalind and meets her son Christian who’s training a horse to compete in the Louisville Derby."

Hats Off to Love cast

Hats Off to Love features Ginna Claire Mason (A Holiday Spectacular, A Heidelberg Holiday) as Stella and John Clarence Stewart (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Luke Cage) as Christian. Holly Robinson Peete (Our Christmas Journey, Holiday Heritage) stars as Christian's mother, Rosalind.

Hats Off to Love trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Hats Off to Love below.

Preview - Hats Off to Love - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Watch On