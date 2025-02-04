Sisterhood, Inc.: release date, cast and everything we know about about the Hallmark Channel movie

When a woman's life seems like it's spinning out of control, her business-minded sister steps in to help and end up finding love along the way. That's the story in Sisterhood, Inc., the final movie in the Hallmark Channel Loveuary celebration.

All February long, love is in the air at Hallmark Channel with four all-new movies in the Loveuary 2025 celebration, including Sisterhood, Inc., Return to Office, The Wish Swap and An Unexpected Valentine.

Here's everything we know about Sisterhood, Inc.

Sisterhood, Inc. premieres Saturday, February 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK fans but as soon as we have a date available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Sisterhood, Inc. premise

Here's the official synopsis of Sisterhood, Inc. from Hallmark Channel:

"Corporate exec Megan starts a board of directors to improve her younger sister’s chaotic life and finds romance with a psych professor who uncovers her tough demeanor."

Sisterhood, Inc. cast

Sisterhood, Inc. features Rachael Leigh Cook (She's All That) as Megan, Daniella Monet (Victorious) as Izzy and Leonidas Gulaptis (A Nice Girl Like You) as Dominic.

The movie also stars Simon Belz as Curtis, Rosa Gilmore as Jila, Judy Kain as Lois and Steve Schirripa as Frank.

Sisterhood, Inc. trailer

There's no trailer for Sisterhood, Inc. just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.