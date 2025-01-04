Love of the Irish: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

When you need to turn your luck around, why not travel to Ireland? That's the story in Love of the Irish, an all-new movie from Hallmark Channel.

January 2025 is all about travel with the Winter Escape celebration. Whether you're escaping the cold winter or heading to new and exciting locations, it's all about getting out of town. The journey kicks off with Love of the Irish and continues with Polar Opposites, My Argentine Heart and The Perfect Setting.

Love of the Irish premieres Saturday, January 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Love of the Irish premise

Here's the official synopsis of Love of the Irish from Hallmark Channel:

"Tired of her bad luck, Fiona takes her mom on a trip to Ireland to turn things around where she meets a charming single dad who helps her make her own luck."

Love of the Irish cast

Love of the Irish features Shenae Grimes-Beech (Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 90210) as Fiona, Stephen Hagan (Lucky Man, A Royal Christmas) and Moira Kelly (, One Tree Hill, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me).

Love of the Irish trailer

Ready to journey to Ireland? Check out the sneak peek and preview of Love of the Irish below.

Sneak Peek - Love of the Irish - Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Stephen Hagan and Moira Kelly - YouTube Watch On