Love of the Irish: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
A trip to Ireland leads to love.
When you need to turn your luck around, why not travel to Ireland? That's the story in Love of the Irish, an all-new movie from Hallmark Channel.
January 2025 is all about travel with the Winter Escape celebration. Whether you're escaping the cold winter or heading to new and exciting locations, it's all about getting out of town. The journey kicks off with Love of the Irish and continues with Polar Opposites, My Argentine Heart and The Perfect Setting.
Here's everything we know about Love of the Irish.
Love of the Irish release date
Love of the Irish premieres Saturday, January 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers at this time, but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.
Love of the Irish premise
Here's the official synopsis of Love of the Irish from Hallmark Channel:
"Tired of her bad luck, Fiona takes her mom on a trip to Ireland to turn things around where she meets a charming single dad who helps her make her own luck."
Love of the Irish cast
Love of the Irish features Shenae Grimes-Beech (Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 90210) as Fiona, Stephen Hagan (Lucky Man, A Royal Christmas) and Moira Kelly (, One Tree Hill, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me).
Love of the Irish trailer
Ready to journey to Ireland? Check out the sneak peek and preview of Love of the Irish below.
