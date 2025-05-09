Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

published

Dan Jeannotte and Jessica Sipos star in the Hallmark Channel movie.

Key art of Dan Jeannotte, Jessica Sipos in Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway
(Image credit: Hallmark Media)

The adventure continues in the Love on the Danube trilogy with Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway. It's the second movie in the trilogy and it's making its Hallmark Channel debut after premiering last year on Hallmark Plus.

The other two movies in the series are Love on the Danube: Love Song and Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars. The trilogy is part of Hallmark Channel's May for Moms programming lineup that also includes two all-new original movies, Love in the Clouds and the Kentucky Derby-inspired Hats Off to Love.

Here's everything we know about Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway.

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway release date

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway premieres Saturday, May 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. The movie is already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway premise

Here's the official synopsis of Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway from Hallmark Channel:

"A jilted art gallery manager takes her honeymoon cruise solo and meets a charming prince posing as a European gentleman, who shares her passion for art."

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway cast

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway features Jessica Sipos (Chesapeake Shores) as Ava and Dan Jeannotte (The Bold Type) as Joe.

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway trailer

Take a look at the preview of Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway below.

Preview - Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway - Starring Jessica Sipos and Dan Jeannotte - YouTube Preview - Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway - Starring Jessica Sipos and Dan Jeannotte - YouTube
Watch On
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

