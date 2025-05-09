Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

The adventure continues in the Love on the Danube trilogy with Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway. It's the second movie in the trilogy and it's making its Hallmark Channel debut after premiering last year on Hallmark Plus.

The other two movies in the series are Love on the Danube: Love Song and Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars. The trilogy is part of Hallmark Channel's May for Moms programming lineup that also includes two all-new original movies, Love in the Clouds and the Kentucky Derby-inspired Hats Off to Love.

Here's everything we know about Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway.

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway premieres Saturday, May 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. The movie is already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway premise

Here's the official synopsis of Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway from Hallmark Channel:

"A jilted art gallery manager takes her honeymoon cruise solo and meets a charming prince posing as a European gentleman, who shares her passion for art."

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway cast

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway features Jessica Sipos (Chesapeake Shores) as Ava and Dan Jeannotte (The Bold Type) as Joe.

Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway trailer

Take a look at the preview of Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway below.