My Argentine Heart: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Abril feels a deep connection to her family home in Argentina, so when it looks like her ex, Diego, might buy it, she hurries home to stop the sale. However, there are other forces at work and this former couple find that they're better off working together than apart. That's the story in My Argentine Heart, an all-new Hallmark Channel original movie.

My Argentine Heart is one of four new movies in January 2025 that are part of the Winter Escape celebration on the network. it might be cold outside, but that doesn't mean you have to stay indoors and these heartwarming movies offer fun locations and lots of love. The Winter Escape journey includes three other new movies: Love of the Irish, Polar Opposites and The Perfect Setting.

Here's everything we know about My Argentine Heart.

My Argentine Heart premieres Saturday, January 18, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers at this time, but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

My Argentine Heart premise

Here's the official synopsis of My Argentine Heart from Hallmark Channel:

"Abril goes to Argentina to save her family ranch from being bought by her ex. But when outside forces threaten the ranch the pair must come together, rekindling their love in the process."

My Argentine Heart cast

My Argentine Heart features Julia Gonzalo (A Novel Noel, Freaky Friday) as Abril and Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fuller House, Mamma Mia!) as Diego.

My Argentine Heart trailer

Take a look at the preview of My Argentine Heart below.