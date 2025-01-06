Polar Opposites: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

When a woman desperately needs to reach her father in Antarctica, she manages to get close but not close enough, leading her to take matters into her own hands in Polar Opposites, the all-new Winter Escape movie on Hallmark Channel.

In January, Hallmark Channel is all about getting out of town with the Winter Escape celebration. With the weather is snowy and cold, it's the perfect time to warm up with a good love story. The Winter Escape journey includes three other new movies: Love of the Irish, My Argentine Heart and The Perfect Setting.

Here's everything we know about Polar Opposites.

Polar Opposites premieres Saturday, January 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers at this time, but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Polar Opposites premise

Here's the official synopsis of Polar Opposites from Hallmark Channel:

"A woman's desperate quest to reach her father in the Antarctic leads to an unexpected journey in Polar Opposites."

Polar Opposites cast

Polar Opposites features Rhiannon Fish (Signed, Sealed Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, A Costa Rican Wedding) as Emma and Markian Tarasiuk (Christmas at the Golden Dragon, Return to Sender) as Andy. The movie also includes Maeve Quinlan as Peg and Dean McDermott as Ian.

Polar Opposites trailer

Ready to set sail on adventure? Take a look at the preview of Polar Opposites below.