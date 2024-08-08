A Costa Rican Wedding: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

When a clumsy maid of honor tries to help her best friend have the perfect wedding day, she's forced to turn to her arch nemesis, a.k.a. the best man, for help. That's the story in A Costa Rican Wedding from Hallmark Channel.

We're in the middle of Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights 2024 celebration featuring a total of five original movies, including Junebug, My Dreams of You, The Magic of Lemon Drops and Head Over Heels.

Here's everything we know about A Costa Rican Wedding.

A Costa Rican Wedding premieres Saturday, August 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

A Costa Rican Wedding plot

Here's the official synopsis of A Costa Rican Wedding from Hallmark Channel: "A clumsy maid of honor gets help from her handsome nemesis when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding."

A Costa Rican Wedding cast

A Costa Rican Wedding pairs Rhiannon Fish (My Norwegian Holiday) and Christopher Russell (Operation Nutcracker) in a wedding adventure. Fish plays Emily, a clumsy bridesmaid eager to help her best friend, Phoebe (Brittany Carel, Fatal Fixer Upper), at her dream wedding. When things go haywire, Emily turns to Ryan (Russell), the best man, for help. Things might be going wrong, but they end up going just right for Emily and Ryan.

A Costa Rican Wedding trailer

Want to know more about A Costa Rican Wedding? Take a look at the preview and sneak peek below!

Preview - A Costa Rican Wedding - Starring Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell - YouTube Watch On