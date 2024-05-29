Savoring Paris: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Get ready to say oh-la-la as the Passport to Love 2024 on Hallmark Channel heads to France in Savoring Paris.

Savoring Paris is one of several movies in the Passport to Love 2024 programming event on Hallmark Channel. The movie was partly filmed on location in Paris. Several other movies in the lineup for the themed slate were also filmed on location, including For Love and Honey, with Andrew Walker and Margaret Clunie, which was filmed in Malta.

Here's everything we know about Savoring Paris.

Savoring Paris premieres Saturday, June 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK release date as of this writing, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

Savoring Paris plot

Here's the synopsis for Savoring Paris from Hallmark Channel:

"Disillusioned with her life, Ella embarks on a soul-searching journey to Paris where she navigates love, self-discovery and cheese amidst the enchanting backdrop of The City of Love."

Savoring Paris cast

Savoring Paris features Bethany Joy Lenz (A Biltmore Christmas, One Tree Hill) as Ella, an American executive who realizes she needs to return to the happy times she had in Paris. Stanley Weber (Monsieur Spade, Drops of Gold) plays Serge, the owner of the local cheese shop, while Ben Wiggins (The Sandman, Hollyoaks) plays a Parisian named Gaston.

They're joined by Lucy Newman-Williams (Joyeux Noel) as Ella's mom and Manon Azem (Mercato) as Clotilde, Ella's landlord and newfound friend.

Savoring Paris trailer

Take a look at the preview for Savoring Paris below: