Big Sky River: The Bridal Path — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Tara and Boone have settled down in Montana and now they're trying to blend their families together in Big Sky River: The Bridal Path, part of Countdown to Summer on Hallmark Channel.

Countdown to Summer 2024 follows Hallmark's popular Spring Into Love programming event. Countdown to Summer features a number of new movies to help you count down the days until summer, including A Lifelong Love, A Whitewater Romance and Everything Puppies.

Here's everything we know about Big Sky River: The Bridal Path.

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path premieres Saturday, May 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path premise

Here's the synopsis of Big Sky River: The Bridal Path from Hallmark Channel: "Tara, now settled in Montana and dating Cowboy Boone, works to bring their family lives together but tensions arise, as blending their families will be more of a challenge than anticipated."

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path cast

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path reunites Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith, who first appeared together in 2022's Big Sky River.

Vaugier (Supergirl) plays Tara Kendall and Smith (When Calls the Heart) plays Cowboy Boone Taylor.

The movie also stars Cassidy Nugent (The Good Doctor) as Erin, Peter Benson (The Wedding Contract) as James and Michelle Harrison (The Flash) as Casey.

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path trailer

You can watch the sneak peek and preview of Big Sky River: The Bridal Path below.