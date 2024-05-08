Everything Puppies: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's time to SIT and STAY for Everything Puppies, part of Countdown to Summer 2024 on Hallmark Channel.

Countdown to Summer 2024 follows on the heels of Hallmark's popular Spring Into Love programming event. Countdown to Summer features a number of new movies to help you count down the days until summer, including A Lifelong Love, A Whitewater Romance and Big Sky River: The Bridal Path.

Here's everything we know about Everything Puppies.

Everything Puppies premieres Saturday, May 18, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers yet, but as soon as one is available we'll add it right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

Everything Puppies premise

Here's the official synopsis of Everything Puppies from Hallmark Channel: "A dedicated entrepreneur and inventor looking to make it big creating innovative dog toys and treats finds success with the support of a handsome client."

Everything Puppies cast

Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes plays Scarlett in Everything Puppies. Lamothe-Kipnes has previously appeared in Hallmark's Never Been Chris'd. The University of Victoria graduate is also known for roles in The CW's Charmed and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Stephen Huszar plays Alex in the movie. In addition to roles in The Flash, Continuum and Supernatural, Huszar has previously appeared in Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores, A Royal Christmas Crush, Undercover Holiday and Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.

Everything Puppies trailer

Take a look at the preview for Everything Puppies below: