Never Been Chris'd: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Tyler Hynes movie

How about a holiday love triangle to keep the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas 2023 rolling? Never Been Chris'd features Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes and Tyler Hynes in a fun story about reconnecting with the past and finding your path in the present.

Here's everything we know about Never Been Chris'd.

Never Been Chris’d premieres Saturday, November 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available, we'll add it right here.

Never Been Chris'd plot

Here’s the synopsis of Never Been Chris’d from Hallmark Channel:

"Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi (Parrish) and Liz reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver (Hynes). A complex love triangle forms, forcing them to take stock of their lives and find the value of friendship."

Never Been Chris'd cast

Janel Parrish is an actor and producer who was born in Hawai'i. Her earliest role was as Little Cosette in Les Miserables. She went on to star in Pretty Little Liars and The Perfectionists. She's appeared in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie Family History Mysteries: Buried Past and Coyote Creek Christmas for Hallmark Channel.

Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes has appeared on The CW's Charmed and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. She also appeared in the movie Heart of Gold, which earned her a Leo Award nomination.

Tyler Hynes is a familiar face around the Hallmark Channel. Multihyphenate Hynes started his career with the role of young Tommy in a touring production of The Who’s Tommy. He's had recurring roles in shows like Transporter: The Series, 19-2 and Letterkenny. Hynes starred in one of the most popular Hallmark movies of 2022 with Three Wise Men and a Baby. He's also appeared in fan-favorites like A Picture of Her and Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.

Never Been Chris’d trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek for Never Been Chris'd below:

How to watch Never Been Chris'd

Never Been Chris'd is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.