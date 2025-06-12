Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8: release date, locations, episode guide and everything we know
Get your buckets and spades at the ready, because Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8 is here.
Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8 sees the comedian and travel presenter return for a new series of adventures by the sea.
Following on from Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 7, which saw the star heading on a tour of the West Country last year, this new series will see Susan kick off her travels in the East Riding area of Yorkshire where she goes sailing on the area's last remaining pleasure cruiser and joins the women's cricket team.
Here's everything you need to know about Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8...
Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8 release date
The new series of Susan Calman's Grand Day Out starts on Friday, June 20 at 8pm on Channel 5.
Episodes will then air in the same slot weekly and will also be available on the streaming service, 5.
If a US release date is announced, we will add it to this guide.
If you're looking for more shows to enjoy, we've got guides to the best Channel 5 dramas and the best Channel 5 documentaries you can stream on the service right now.
Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8 episodes and locations
Episode 1 - Friday, June 20
Susan is back for more fun by the sea, beginning in Bridlington in the East Riding of Yorkshire, where she goes sailing on the town's last remaining pleasure cruiser and joins the women's cricket team. She also follows in the footsteps of comedy legends such as Ken Dodd and Morecambe and Wise at the local theatre, Bridlington Spa, enjoys all the fun of the fair and visits a model village and puffin festival in the company of 80s pop star, Sinitta.
As soon as we get more episode information, we will add it to this guide.
Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8 trailer
Sadly there isn't a trailer for this series, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.