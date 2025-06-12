Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8: release date, locations, episode guide and everything we know

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8 sees the comedian and travel presenter return for a new series of adventures by the sea.

Following on from Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 7, which saw the star heading on a tour of the West Country last year, this new series will see Susan kick off her travels in the East Riding area of Yorkshire where she goes sailing on the area's last remaining pleasure cruiser and joins the women's cricket team.

Here's everything you need to know about Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8...

Susan is back for more adventures by the sea. (Image credit: C5/IWC Media LTD)

The new series of Susan Calman's Grand Day Out starts on Friday, June 20 at 8pm on Channel 5.

Episodes will then air in the same slot weekly and will also be available on the streaming service, 5.

If a US release date is announced, we will add it to this guide.

Sinitta joins Susan for episode 1. (Image credit: C5/IWC Media LTD)

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8 episodes and locations

Episode 1 - Friday, June 20

Susan is back for more fun by the sea, beginning in Bridlington in the East Riding of Yorkshire, where she goes sailing on the town's last remaining pleasure cruiser and joins the women's cricket team. She also follows in the footsteps of comedy legends such as Ken Dodd and Morecambe and Wise at the local theatre, Bridlington Spa, enjoys all the fun of the fair and visits a model village and puffin festival in the company of 80s pop star, Sinitta.

As soon as we get more episode information, we will add it to this guide.

Susan joins a cricket team in episode 1. (Image credit: C5/IWC Media LTD)

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 8 trailer

Sadly there isn't a trailer for this series, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.