Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 7: release date, locations and everything we know

Susan Calman is back on the road in her trusty camper van named Helen Mirren as Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7 returns to our screens.

The series, which took a break earlier this year, sees Susan heading to the West Country in her latest tour, starting with Bristol. Susan heads to Clifton Suspension Bridge where our host declares 'I love a gorge!' while taking in the view. After taking a trip over the top of the bridge, she then heads down to the bottom, where she sees the vaults under it.

Susan is also set to visit SS Great Britain, see some of artist Banky's work and meet the man behind the Bristol Bus Boycott amongst other adventures.

Here is everything we know about Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out...

Susan is in the West Country this series. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7 returns to Channel 5 and My5 on Friday, October 25 at 8pm.

Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7 episodes and locations

Susan is heading on a tour of the West Country, but where will she be visiting in each episode? Here is everything you need to know...

Episode one

Susan explores Bristol and the Cotswolds, getting privileged access to some of engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel's groundbreaking designs, before visiting the biggest hot-air balloon company in the world. Susan also visits a wildlife centre to hear about the man who set it up, influential conservationist and broadcaster Peter Scott, and finishes her trip at Blenheim Palace.

More episode updates coming soon...



Is there a trailer for Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7?

No, sadly we don't have a trailer yet, but if one is released by Channel 5 we will add it to this guide.