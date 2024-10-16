Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 7: release date, locations and everything we know
Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 7 sees the star tour the country in her trusty campervan.
Susan Calman is back on the road in her trusty camper van named Helen Mirren as Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7 returns to our screens.
The series, which took a break earlier this year, sees Susan heading to the West Country in her latest tour, starting with Bristol. Susan heads to Clifton Suspension Bridge where our host declares 'I love a gorge!' while taking in the view. After taking a trip over the top of the bridge, she then heads down to the bottom, where she sees the vaults under it.
Susan is also set to visit SS Great Britain, see some of artist Banky's work and meet the man behind the Bristol Bus Boycott amongst other adventures.
Here is everything we know about Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out...
Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7 release date
Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7 returns to Channel 5 and My5 on Friday, October 25 at 8pm.
If you're looking for more shows to enjoy, we've got guides to the best Channel 5 dramas and the best Channel 5 documentaries you can stream on the service right now.
Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7 episodes and locations
Susan is heading on a tour of the West Country, but where will she be visiting in each episode? Here is everything you need to know...
Episode one
Susan explores Bristol and the Cotswolds, getting privileged access to some of engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel's groundbreaking designs, before visiting the biggest hot-air balloon company in the world. Susan also visits a wildlife centre to hear about the man who set it up, influential conservationist and broadcaster Peter Scott, and finishes her trip at Blenheim Palace.
More episode updates coming soon...
A post shared by Susan Calman (@susancalman)
A photo posted by on
Is there a trailer for Susan Calaman's Grand Day Out season 7?
No, sadly we don't have a trailer yet, but if one is released by Channel 5 we will add it to this guide.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.