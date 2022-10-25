Three Wise Men and a Baby: everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

This holiday season, three major Hallmark Channel stars collide in an all-new Countdown to Christmas adventure for the ages. Three Wise Men and a Baby features three of the network’s biggest and most beloved stars — Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker — in one big holiday extravaganza.

Here’s everything you need to know about Three Wise Men and a Baby.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas celebration launched October 21, and Three Wise Men and a Baby lands right in the middle of the holiday fun. The Hallmark original movie premieres Saturday, November 19, at 8 pm ET/PT, exclusively on the Hallmark Channel.

At this point, there’s no release date for UK Hallmark fans, but as soon as we learn more we will have that for you right here.

Three Wise Men and a Baby cast

Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker team up with Margaret Colin (Independence Day) in Three Wise Men and a Baby.

It’s not every day that three of Hallmark’s biggest stars team up in one movie. As a whole, Campbell, Hynes and Walker have starred in dozens upon dozens of Hallmark original movies. Last year, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker had cameo roles in each others’ movies, to the delight of Hallmark fans everywhere. (It’s even more of a fun fact knowing that Hynes and Walker are real-life cousins through Walker’s marriage to Hynes’ cousin).

Colin has starred in a number of feature films including Unfaithful and The Devil’s Own, and she’s appeared in several TV shows like Gossip Girl, Veep and Chicago Med.

We don’t know much about the roles they play in the movie, but we’ll be sure to add more details as they become available.

Three Wise Men and a Baby plot

Here’s the plot for Three Wise Men and a Baby from the Hallmark Channel:

"Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives… all while rediscovering their love of Christmas."

Three Wise Men and a Baby trailer

There's no trailer for Three Wise Men and a Baby just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll add it here.

How to watch Three Wise Men and a Baby

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are lots of other options. You can access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.