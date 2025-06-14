Emmerdale's Robert unearths truth that killer John isn't even his brother?

Emmerdale fans have been thrilled to have Robert Sugden (played by Ryan Hawley) back on our screens... but the best thing is, the drama is only just beginning.

After turning up at ex Aaron's wedding to John Sugden, who also just so happens to be Robert's half-brother, Robert was left disappointed that he couldn't win his ex back, despite them sharing a passionate kiss.

However, things are only set to get worse between the siblings when John visits Robert in prison and warns him off of Aaron.

Understandably, Robert doesn't take kindly to the threats and delights in not only telling John about the secret kiss he shared with Aaron on his wedding day, but also telling him that their dad wouldn't have wanted anything to do with him had he still been alive.

But when Robert is released from jail and returns to the village, announcing he is back for good, the trouble is only just starting between him and John.

Robert wasn't happy when John paid him a visit. (Image credit: ITV)

Robert knows there is something sinister about his sibling, and realising that he is hiding something, he makes it his mission to find out what. But what he doesn't know is he is toying with a cold-blooded killer and could be about to line himself up as John's next victim.

But, that's not all - Ryan has also revealed that he isn't even sure the two are related. Could Robert unearth a shocking family truth that rocks the Sugdens?

"I'm not even sure he's 100% sure he's his brother, is he?" he said, "He's even said he's an impostor, so it's quite complicated. But their relationship, there's a lot to explore as the story goes on."

While Robert is yet to unearth John's dark secrets, Ryan has revealed that he would love Robert to be the one who exposes his killer antics.

"I'd like Robert to be the one who exposes him for who he is, because everyone seems to hate Robert at the moment," Ryan told us.

"We, the audience, know that Robert is trying to do the right thing by stopping Aaron from being with this murderer, and that he's not the right person for Aaron. So I would want him to, but maybe that's not to be, we'll wait and see."