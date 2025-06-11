Emmerdale's Ryan Hawley teases bombshell DNA twist for Robert and John Sugden

Emmerdale legend Ryan Hawley has teased that John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) might not actually be related to his character Robert Sugden after all.

Robert made a dramatic return to the village and crashed his ex-husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) wedding to his half-brother John in the hopes of winning him back after spending six years in prison. However, Robert's pursuit of love sent him back behind bars for breaking his licence.

Back in 2020, Robert divorced Aaron in order for him to move on while he served a 14-year prison sentence for killing his sister Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) rapist Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie). Aaron has since found love with killer John and the Dingle family are oblivious to the evil medic's crimes.

Robert turning up to Aaron and John's nuptials quickly unleashed a war between the brothers and Aaron was forced to choose between the two men, with him ultimately deciding to marry John.

Robert and John are at odds with each other. (Image credit: ITV)

Their feud is set to continue even with Robert back in prison, but Ryan has hinted at a twist in their relationship - the fact that John may not even be Robert's brother. "I'm not even sure he's 100% sure he's his brother, is he?" he said, "He's even said he's an impostor, so it's quite complicated. But their relationship, there's a lot to explore as the story goes on."

While Robert is yet to find out about John's dark secrets, Ryan revealed that he would like Robert to be the one who exposes his killer antics.

He revealed: "I'd like Robert to be the one that exposes him for who he is because everyone seems to hate Robert at the moment. We, the audience, know that Robert is trying to do the right thing by stopping Aaron from being with this murderer, and that he's not the right person for Aaron. So I would want him to, but maybe that's not to be, we'll wait and see."

Robert came back to declare his love for Aaron Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

The fans are desperate to see Robert and Aaron aka 'Robron' back together again, so does Robert have a plan to reunite with the love of his life?

"At this moment? I'm not sure he does," Ryan shared. "I think he's resigned to the fact that Aaron's chosen John, and he's going to leave the village. I think the events of the wedding week are what changed the course for Robert and ultimately bring him back to the village."

Emmerdale airs on weekdays on ITV1 at 7.30pm.