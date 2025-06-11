Emmerdale's Ryan Hawley teases bombshell DNA twist for Robert and John Sugden
Emmerdale's Ryan Hawley has hinted at a twist in Robert Sugden's brotherly hatred towards John Sugden.
Emmerdale legend Ryan Hawley has teased that John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) might not actually be related to his character Robert Sugden after all.
Robert made a dramatic return to the village and crashed his ex-husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) wedding to his half-brother John in the hopes of winning him back after spending six years in prison. However, Robert's pursuit of love sent him back behind bars for breaking his licence.
Back in 2020, Robert divorced Aaron in order for him to move on while he served a 14-year prison sentence for killing his sister Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) rapist Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie). Aaron has since found love with killer John and the Dingle family are oblivious to the evil medic's crimes.
Robert turning up to Aaron and John's nuptials quickly unleashed a war between the brothers and Aaron was forced to choose between the two men, with him ultimately deciding to marry John.
Their feud is set to continue even with Robert back in prison, but Ryan has hinted at a twist in their relationship - the fact that John may not even be Robert's brother. "I'm not even sure he's 100% sure he's his brother, is he?" he said, "He's even said he's an impostor, so it's quite complicated. But their relationship, there's a lot to explore as the story goes on."
While Robert is yet to find out about John's dark secrets, Ryan revealed that he would like Robert to be the one who exposes his killer antics.
He revealed: "I'd like Robert to be the one that exposes him for who he is because everyone seems to hate Robert at the moment. We, the audience, know that Robert is trying to do the right thing by stopping Aaron from being with this murderer, and that he's not the right person for Aaron. So I would want him to, but maybe that's not to be, we'll wait and see."
The fans are desperate to see Robert and Aaron aka 'Robron' back together again, so does Robert have a plan to reunite with the love of his life?
"At this moment? I'm not sure he does," Ryan shared. "I think he's resigned to the fact that Aaron's chosen John, and he's going to leave the village. I think the events of the wedding week are what changed the course for Robert and ultimately bring him back to the village."
Emmerdale airs on weekdays on ITV1 at 7.30pm.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
