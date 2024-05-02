Hallmark Channel Countdown to Summer 2024: movies, schedule and everything to know
Heat things up with Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Summer 2024.
It's May and that means that summer is right around the corner. While we all eagerly await Memorial Day and the traditional start of summer festivities, Hallmark Channel is giving us four brand new movies to get us in the mood for summer, sand and sun.
The Countdown to Summer 2024 movies range from longtime loves to big adventures, and puppies! Here's more information about all of the new movies coming to Hallmark Channel.
Read on for more information about the Countdown to Summer 2024 schedule.
Hallmark Channel Countdown to Summer 2024 schedule
- A Lifelong Love, Saturday, May 4, at 8pm ET/PT
- A Whitewater Romance, Saturday, May 11, at 8 pm ET/PT
- Everything Puppies, Saturday, May 18, at 8 pm ET/PT
- Big Sky River: The Bridal Path, Saturday, May 25, at 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel Countdown to Summer 2024 movies
A Lifelong Love
Release date: Saturday, May 4, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Andrea Brooks and Patch May
"While trying to reunite her grandfather with his lost love, Annika teams up with college sweetheart Ryan to create a book about the experience, documenting different love stories along the way."
A Whitewater Romance
Release date: Saturday, May 11, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Cindy Busby and Benjamin Hollingsworth
"While attending an exclusive business retreat in the Rocky Mountains, Maya is forced to pair up with her competitor, Matt, sparking an unlikely connection."
Everything Puppies
Release date: Saturday, May 18, at 8 pm ET/PT
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
Release date: Saturday, May 25, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith
"Tara, now settled in Montana and dating Cowboy Boone, works to bring their family lives together but tensions arise, as blending their families will be more of a challenge than anticipated."
How to watch Hallmark Channel Countdown to Summer 2024
The Countdown to Summer 2024 movies are available exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.
Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch Spring Into Love movies on the streaming platform.
