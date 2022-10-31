Peacock adding loads of Hallmark Channel movies and shows

If you currently subscribe to Peacock, you're about to get a lot more value for your money, and it's all thanks to Hallmark.

Starting November 2, the Peacock app isn't just going to play host to all NBC's shows and movies, but will also offer live TV from the three Hallmark Channel channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama — as well as access to lots of the legacy video maker's library. This comes at the perfect time for Hallmark Channel fans, as the network is ramping up its lineup of Hallmark Christmas movies for 2022.

This was announced in a statement put out by NBCUniversal (opens in new tab), though the move has been rumored for a while now.

This is great for fans of Hallmark's strand of romance and drama shows and TV — not only is live TV available but there will be next-day catch-up too. It's not quite clear what content will be available on the Hallmark library, as the press statement mentions a "robust library of movies within the Hallmark library," which seemingly suggests it won't be the entire back catalogue.

That isn't a total surprise though, as Hallmark likely doesn't want to make its own streaming service totally redundant.

The Hallmark Channel library is only available to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers, but the live TV streaming is available on the no-cost Peacock Free tier.

That makes this a great deal for any Peacock subscribers, whether you're on the free plan, the $4.99-per-month Premium one or the $9.99-per-month Premium Plus level.

Hallmark Channel's offerings join a growing list of videos available on Peacock: there are plenty of hit comedies like The Office and Parks and Recreation, originals like Bel-Air, loads of classic Universal movies, any sports that NBC airs and lots of foreign-language shows too.

If you don't already subscribe to Peacock, you can see the prices below — well, as long as you live in the US, or another country that supports it. Peacock in the UK is only available to Sky subscribers, but it doesn't sound like Brits will be getting access to the Hallmark channel. Co-incidentally (or not), there's a deal on Peacock Premium right now, bringing the price down to just $2 for your first month. So for Hallmark fans, there's almost no reason not to subscribe.