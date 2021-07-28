Peacock is part of a large group of streaming services vying for people’s attention. With all of the choices, and the monthly fees associated with subscribing to streaming service, it can be great to have a chance to try out a streaming service via a free trial. Does Peacock have a free trial?

Owned by NBCUniversal, the Peacock streaming service features hundreds of TV shows and movies available for streaming, which includes classics like The Office and Cheers, current shows like This Is Us and Law & Order: SVU, as well as Peacock Originals and live sports. Consumers can start accessing some or all of this content through one of three Peacock plans, including one that is entirely free.

Consumers can sign up for the free version of Peacock through the Peacock website or app. With it they gain access to thousands of hours of library content, including kids shows and movies and daily news, sports and pop culture programming. Ads will play intermittently when watching content.

Then there’s Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, which cost $4.99 and $9.99 respectively. Each of these plans do offer a seven-day free trial for consumers when they sign up for the streaming service.

With the seven-day free trial for either Peacock Premium, which is ad supported, and Peacock Premium Plus, users gain access to live sports, including Premier League, golf, the Tokyo Olympics and come the fall Sunday Night Football; Peacock originals like Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls; next-day access to current NBC shows; and even more titles available from the library.

Once the seven-day free trial is up, consumers will be automatically billed the monthly fee. They can cancel their Peacock account at any time.

Peacock is available to watch on a computer, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV or a gaming console, like a PlayStation. Currently, Peacock is only available to consumers in the U.S.