One of the last major streaming devices to do so, Peacock is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices. With this, Amazon Fire TV users now have access to the NBCUniversal library of content, original shows and live sports that are available through the Peacock streaming service.

Peacock is the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service. Among its thousands of hours of TV and movies available are fan favorites including The Office, the Harry Potter franchise and replays of current NBC shows like This Is Us. There are also Peacock originals, like the Saved by the Bell reboot, Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls.

In addition, Peacock offers some live sports action, including for the Tokyo Olympics — Peacock will offer full replay of all events as well as live coverage of gymnastics and track & field for free, while men’s basketball will be available through its Peacock Premium packages.

Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices are now able to feature Peacock, this is how users can start watching it.

How to watch Peacock on Amazon Fire TV

Peacock is compatible with the entire lineup of Fire TV products and works with Alexa, allowing users to easily access the Peacock platform. To start watching Peacock on a Fire TV device, here are the steps you need to follow:

On the Amazon Fire TV homepage, type in “Peacock” in the search bar

Select the Peacock app

Click the download icon

When download is complete, launch the Peacock app

If you already have a Peacock account, log in with your existing credentials

If you do not have a Peacock account, you must create an account via the Peacock website. You can log in on Amazon Fire TV following the creation of your account

After that, all you have to do is sit back and start watching.

Amazon Fire TV is just one of the platforms that Peacock is available on. Peacock can also be found on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, as well as computer and gaming consoles.