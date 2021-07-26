As much as streaming services like to promote their new originals (both movies and TV show), a key draw for all of them is the library of the titles that they have at their fingertips. Peacock has hundreds of classic movies available for fans to watch (on its free version), plus it will be the exclusive streaming home for new Universal movies after theater runs starting in 2022.

Peacock’s full offering includes classic TV shows, current NBC programming, Peacock originals and live sports action, but here we’re going to share the best movies on Peacock right now.

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Most people have dreamed what it would be like to be a celebrity, but leave it to Charlie Kauffman to take it to such an extreme as Being John Malkovich. Paired with director Spike Jonze, Kauffman crafted one of the most original and delightfully odd films ever.

Being John Malkovich tells the story of a puppeteer who inadvertently discovers a portal that puts him in the body of actor John Malkovich. At first he’s just along for the ride, but soon he, his wife and the woman they both love are able to take control of Malkovich’s life for their own personal gain.

John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Catherine Keener and, of course, John Malkovich, star in the film that announced both Jonze and Kauffman as big name filmmakers (they’d both receive Oscar noms) and remains among their best work.

The Bourne Franchise

Jason Bourne came to the big screen in 2002 with Matt Damon playing the amnesiac super spy and changed the genre for the 21st century. The grit and style of the Bourne franchise’s action sequences would come to be the go-to for spy movies, including the former standard-bearer, James Bond.

The entire original trilogy — The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum — is available on Peacock.

The first film, directed by Doug Liman, introduces us to Damon’s Jason Bourne as he tries to recollect who he is after being found in the ocean with a bullet in his back. Then Paul Greengrass took over the franchise, and we got a more intense portrayal from Damon as Bourne goes after his former bosses, with even bigger action (shaky-cam at its best).

The Jeremy Renner spinoff and less inspired Jason Bourne are not-so-sadly missing from the lineup.

Bridesmaids (2011)

After films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Superbad were among the biggest comedies closing out the 2000s, the ladies put their claim to the comedy throne with 2011’s Bridesmaids, a film that is every bit as good and popular as the previously mentioned trio.

Bridesmaids stars Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph as best friends. When the latter gets married, the Maid of Honor duties falls to Wiig’s character, Annie. But between all of the planning and some internal competition among her fellow bridesmaids, things quickly careen out of control (who can forget the dress-fitting scene).

Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Wendi McLendon-Covey and a breakout Melissa McCarthy are Wiig’s fellow bridesmaids. Chris O’Dowd also stars, as do Rebel Wilson, Matt Lucas, Terry Crews, Ben Falcone and more.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

We’ve all seen the story of a group of teens going into the woods and getting involved in some evil stuff. The fun thing with The Cabin in the Woods though is that writer/director Drew Goddard (with Joss Whedon getting a co-writing credit) knows that and uses audiences preconceived notions for a satirical and incredibly entertaining deconstruction of the horror genre.

The movie sees five friends (which included a pre-Thor Chris Hemsworth) head off for a weekend at the titular cabin. What they don’t know is that a shadowy organization is behind the horror that they are unwittingly about to unleash. There’s also a great cameo that I won’t spoil here.

The Cabin in the Woods is a fantastic blend of humor and some legitimate scares, mixing for an all-around fun watch.

Children of Men (2006)

While it’s just a few years away from being set in the past, Children of Men is one of the best sci-fi movies to come out in the 21st century, which shouldn’t be that big of a surprise coming from a director as talented as Alfonso Cuarón.

Based on the P.D. James novel, Children of Men takes place in 2027. Women have been infertile for nearly 20 years and the world is slowly crumbling. A reluctant former activist (Clive Owen) finds himself responsible for transporting the first pregnant woman in years to a safe haven.

In addition to Owen, the cast features Julianne Moore, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Charlie Hunnam, Pam Ferris and Michael Caine.

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Have you seen Dazed and Confused? It’d be a lot cooler if you did.

Richard Linklater’s chronicling of the last day of school at a 1970s Texas high school sees rising seniors initiate incoming freshman while discussing things like drugs, sex, friends and the expectations they have as they enter into new phases of their lives.

Dazed and Confused introduced us to so many familiar faces, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jokovich, Adam Goldberg, Joey Lauren Adams, Anthony Rapp, Parker Posey and more.

Linklater is the best at putting us into stories where we feel like we’re just as much a part of the conversation as the characters, with Dazed and Confused being the perfect example of taking the audience along for the ride.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing takes a close look at the boiling racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of the year. More than 30 years later the film remains as timely as ever (sadly) and is in all likelihood Lee’s best work in a career littered with strong films. It also is still one of the biggest Oscar Best Picture snubs of all time.

Lee pulls triple duty (director, writer and star), with a cast full of riches that include Danny Aiello, Ruby Dee, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Ossie Davis, Rosie Perez, Frankie Faison, John Savage, Samuel Jackson and Bill Nunn as Radio Raheem.

Fast Five (2011)

The Fast & the Furious was released in 2001 and is the official start of the franchise. But what we think of when we await a new Fast & Furious movie really got underway with Fast Five.

Justin Lin’s third time behind the wheel of the car-driven franchise laid the groundwork for all the films to come, as Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto exits the world of street car racing and instead becomes an international master thief (later super spy). It brings in Taye Diggs, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson as part of the family with Diesel, Walker and Brewster.

Fast Five is usaully credited as the best film in the franchise. Whether you have another preference or not, it’s impossible to deny that this was the turning point that made the Fast & Furious franchise into the box office juggernaut it is today.

The Godfather Trilogy

Peacock has an offer that’s hard to refuse, the entire Godfather saga all in one streaming place. Francis Ford Coppola’s opus of the Corleone family includes two of the best movies ever made in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II. While The Godfather Part III was a let down for many, Peacock is offering The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, a director’s cut of The Godfather Part III that was released in 2020 and got generally positive reviews.

In case you forgot, watching The Godfather films you’ll see some of the best work from the likes of Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, Robert Duvall, James Caan, John Cazale and more.

Harry Potter Franchise

To this day, Harry Potter remains a global phenomenon and incredibly popular among both children and the adults who grew up when the books and movies were originally released. In a move whose only comparable was snagging of The Office streaming rights, Peacock is the streaming home for all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise.

From The Sorcerer’s Stone to Deathly Hallows Part 2, journey to Hogwarts with Harry, Ron and Hermione. These films have already shown that they have the same kind of staying power as Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings.

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Hurt Locker was the film that saw Kathryn Bigelow earn the honor of being the first (and still only) woman to win the Best Director Oscar. It will always carry that badge of honor, but it should also be widely recognized as one of the best movies depicting the war on terror in the Middle East.

The Hurt Locker follows a bomb defusing crew (Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty) in Iraq as they are paired with a new sergeant (Jeremy Renner in a star-making performance) who has his own maverick style while working among deadly IEDs.

While not depicting the kind of battles often thought of in war movies, The Hurt Locker simulates the pressure cooker that its main team is always in and what that can do to their psyche.

Inception (2010)

Coming off The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan solidified his position as the master of big budget spectacle with Inception. This Russian doll of an adventure is so well crafted and working on nearly every level that it is more enjoyable with each and every rewatch.

The story of Inception is about a thief who is able to steal information through people’s dreams. When hired to plant an idea in a competitor’s mind, a process called inception, he compiles a team to pull off the dangerous job. But his own past threatens to derail it all once they head into the dream world.

Jaws (1975)

The summer blockbuster season that we know of today began when a young director named Steven Spielberg scared people from going into the water. Jaws set box-office records at the time of its release that have been passed many times over now (not adjusting for inflation), but it still is the original blockbuster.

Jaws is more than just its ticket numbers though. This was Spielberg’s first major studio film and turned him into the Hollywood staple that he remains to this day. On top of that it features the iconic score from John Williams that everyone (even if they haven’t seen Jaws) knows means danger, and a great lead trio of Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw (plus Bruce the shark, when he was working).

We also probably have Jaws to thank, at least in part, for things like Shark Week.

Nosferatu (1922)

Count Dracula made his first official appearance on film in 1931. However, it is Nosferatu that brought vampires to the big screen nine years before Dracula, and for many Nosferatu still remains the iconic vampire movie.

Nosferatu is essentially the story of Dracula, it’s just that there was an issue with the Stoker estate on officially using the famous book and its characters. So instead, famous German filmmaker F.W. Murnau simply created a new name and a look that is fantastically frightening and made movie history.

Nosferatu’s vampire was so terrifying that a rumor got going that the actor, Max Schreck, wasn’t actually wearing makeup and was indeed a vampire (this was the inspiration for Shadow of the Vampire in 2000).

Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock is the master of suspense and Psycho is one of his most famous films. The story of Norman Bates and his troubling relationship with his mother can still get audiences jumping whenever those iconic strings start blaring.

From its score to the shower scene to the creepy ending, Psycho shows Hitchcock at the top of his game, as were actors Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh (giving one of the most iconic screams in film history).

Just make sure you watch Hitchcock’s version and not Gus Van Sant’s shot-for-shot but colorized remake, also on Peacock.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

M. Night Shyamalan is back in movie theaters with his latest effort, Old, but he is still best known for making The Sixth Sense and giving us perhaps the most famous twist in film history alongside The Empire Strikes Back.

In case you haven’t seen the film or had the twist spoiled for you yet, The Sixth Sense centers on a young boy (Haley Joel Osment) who can see dead people and the child psychiatrist (Bruce Willis) who tries to help him.

Many people try to break down Shyamalan’s movies to just the twist, including with The Sixth Sense, but the film is a rich work from beginning to end. You’d be satisfied without the twist, it just leaves you floored when you see it for the first time.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Spend the last day at camp with some of your favorite actors — Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Christopher Meloni, Molly Shannon, Joe Lo Truglio, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter and more.

Wet Hot American Summer is comedy of the absurd, with the jokes getting wackier and wackier as the film goes along. While not initially well received, Wet Hot American Summer became a cult classic and has since inspired returns to camp on Netflix.