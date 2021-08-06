‘Cobra Kai’ season 4: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Netflix series

Cobra Kai could have been little more than a nostalgia play by its creators looking to draw in fans of the original 1980s and early 90s Karate Kid movies, but instead Josh Heald took the story of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and put a subverted, humorous take on grown-men continuing a 30-year martial arts rivalry.

Originally created as a YouTube original, Cobra Kai has found its way to Netflix. Along the way, Cobra Kai has introduced viewers to new teen martial artists while also bringing back some favorites from the movies.

As we start to learn more about what to expect in its latest season, here’s everything we know about Cobra Kai season four.

What’s the plot of ‘Cobra Kai’?

It’s been more than 30 years since the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament where Daniel LaRusso defeated Johnny Lawrence and others from the Cobra Kai dojo. Johnny is struggling, but after helping a kid from bullies, he is inspired to restart the Cobra Kai dojo. However, this reignites the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel, who is also teaching karate as he was taught by Mr. Miyagi. Eventually, Cobra Kai's original sensei, John Kreese, returns.

Beyond the two adults, Cobra Kai deals with a group of young martial artists, including Daniel’s daughter Samantha and Johnny’s estranged son Robby.

SPOILER ALERT

At the end of season three, Johnny and Daniel have formed an unlikely alliance as they try to stop Kreese and his thuggish teachings at Cobra Kai. Kreese agrees that if their students can beat his in a tournament, he will leave for good. However, he doesn’t intend to go quietly and calls an old friend for some assistance, Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver.

Season four is expected to center around the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Who is in the ‘Cobra Kai’ cast?

Cobra Kai is a mix of original cast members from the Karate Kid films and a new group of teenagers. Here is the principle cast:

William Zabka - Johnny Lawrence

Ralph Macchio - Daniel LaRusso

Mary Mouser - Samantha LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan - Robby Keene

Courtney Henggeler - Amanda LaRusso

Xolo Maridueña - Miguel Diaz

Jacob Bertrand - Hawk

Gianni DeCenzo - Demetri

Martin Kove - John Kreese

Peyton list - Tory Nichols

Another original cast member from The Karate Kid movies will be making his debut on Cobra Kai. Thomas Ian Griffin will return as Terry Silver, getting his own teaser trailer to welcome him back.

Cobra Kai is going to be pulling double duty in 2021. After Cobra Kai season three dropped on Jan. 1 of this year, Netflix recently announced that Cobra Kai season four will be released in December , though no official date was given for its debut. We can probably rule out Dec. 17, which is the release date for The Witcher season two.

Whenever Cobra Kai does premiere, expect the full season to be available immediately for your binging pleasure. While some streaming services have opted for weekly releases of new episodes, Netflix has stuck with the all-at-once strategy it has been employing since the beginning.

Is there a ‘Cobra Kai’ season four trailer?

Cobra Kai season four is about four months away. We’ve gotten a couple of teaser trailers thus far, but still waiting on a full trailer that offers a clear look at what’s in store for this latest season.

As for the teasers, in addition to the reintroduction of Terry Silver, the most recent teaser hyped up the All Valley Karate Tournament, including many of the main characters in a kind of hype video. Some footage of season four was also included, but it’s very quick. Check it out below.

How to catch up with ‘Cobra Kai’?

While Cobra Kai started out on YouTube, Netflix has fully taken over the series and has the entire three seasons available to watch right now.

Of course, to start watching Cobra Kai (or anything) on Netflix, you first have to be a Netflix subscriber. A base Netflix subscription package is priced at $13.99 per month and gives you access to all the streaming service has to offer, from its original series and movies to its library of classic titles.

