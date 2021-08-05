Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 lands December release, new teaser

Netflix has an early Christmas gift for fans of Cobra Kai, revealing in a new teaser trailer that season four of the show will debut on the streaming service in December. There wasn’t a specific date given, but we can expect that season four will deal with the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Cobra Kai takes place decades after the Karate Kid movies, with middle-aged Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) still finding themselves involved in their martial arts rivalry. Including the All Valley Karate Tournament is a nice touch, as it was the climatic setting for the original 1984 film, where Daniel used his famous (some would argue controversial) crane kick to beat Lawrence.

That’s not the only nostalgia play Cobra Kai will be bringing back for season four. Having already brought back the likes of former Cobra Kai dojo leader John Kreese (Martin Kove), The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffin, is also set to play a part in the latest season of Cobra Kai.

Of course, while the throwbacks to the original series are fun, there are new characters carrying on the legacy of Cobra Kai. Among the young karate students are Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo and Peyton List.

The new teaser hypes up the All Valley Karate Tournament, in addition to some quick shots of possible season four footage, claiming that “the soul of the valley is on the line,” which is then immediately undermined by Courtney Henggeler’s Amanda LaRusso. Watch the teaser below.

Cobra Kai season three debuted on Jan. 1, so the December release of the fourth season means that we’re getting a double dose of Cobra Kai in 2021. You can catch up with the entire Cobra Kai series right now on Netflix.

