Is 'Lucifer' on Netflix? — How to watch 'Lucifer'

Based on the character created by Neil Gaiman for his comic book series, Sandman, Lucifer is a crime drama with a twist. The TV adaptation started in 2016 and stars Tom Ellis as the devil himself, Lucifer Morningstar.

After abandoning Hell for a far more comfortable life in Los Angeles, he sets himself up as a nightclub owner on Earth, using his powers to manipulate people into revealing their deepest secrets.

After discovering homicide detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) is immune to his supernatural abilities, Lucifer becomes a consultant for the LAPD. The series then follows the duo as they team up to put a stop to heavenly and hellish threats to Earth.

Yes! If you’re based in the US, you can find all 5 seasons of Lucifer on Netflix, no problem.

The answer is a little bit more complicated for UK readers, though. To watch from the beginning, you'll need to spend a little bit extra to watch every episode, as Seasons 1-3 are currently on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Lucifer on Netflix

To watch Lucifer in the US (and to watch seasons 4-5 in the UK), you’ll need a Netflix subscription. There are currently three packages available on Netflix, but the one most people will want costs £9.99/$13.99 a month.

This Standard package lets you stream on two devices at a time, in HD, and download shows and movies to two devices, too!

If you’re lucky enough to own a 4K device, you might want to stump up £13.99/$17.99 for the Premium package. This also lets you watch on up to 4 devices at once, so it’s great for families.

How to watch Lucifer in the UK

As we mentioned, UK viewers need to start Lucifer over on Amazon Prime. The first 3 seasons are only available to stream over there.

Viewers in the US and the UK can stream the first three seasons on Amazon. An Amazon Prime subscription is either £7.99 a month, or £79 if you want to pay annually.

You can purchase a standalone Prime Video package for £5.99 a month, but the small saving you'll make compared to Amazon Prime’s full range of benefits doesn’t seem worth it!

After you finish season 3, you’ll then need to head over to Netflix to get caught up in time for Lucifer's return.

