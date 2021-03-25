Is 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' on Netflix?

So, you're looking to stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and you want to know where to look! Well, you've come to the right place. According to Disney, Marvel's hottest new television series is bringing in the numbers. But can you watch on any other streaming services? In short, no.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a Disney+ exclusive. This means you will only find it on the streamer, unless Disney elects to go the physical route and release series like this one, WandaVision and its other Phase 4 properties. Given that these shows are now tightly interwoven into the MCU as a whole, there's a strong chance that will come your way in the future!

Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Amazon Prime?

I get your train of thought here, but still no! Amazon Prime does have a whole host of series, but unless Disney miraculously goes out of business and Amazon drops a whole lot of dough to acquire their old properties, you're never going to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Amazon Prime Video.

Now, should the physical media thing we just discussed ever come to pass, there may be a time where you're able to purchase the series on Amazon, but you won't be able to stream it in this corner of the multiverse.

When can I buy The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Great question! Currently, Disney hasn't announced any plans to release shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or WandaVision on DVD/BluRay. There's a chance that changes given the numbers they've been seeing from the respective series, but most likely place you'll be able to pick up physical copies of the shows will be in the Phase 4 box set once this chapter of the MCU is complete.

We'll keep you posted on news as we find out more!