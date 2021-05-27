‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 trailer teases return of ‘Karate Kid III’ villain

Netflix’s Cobra Kai has been a fun ride for fans of the 1980’s The Karate Kid franchise, once again pitting Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Maccio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as martial arts rivals later in life.

In its first three seasons it has balanced the nostalgia of the original films by bringing back old cast members like original dojo leader John Kreese (Martin Kove), while also telling the story of a new group of aspiring martial artists at the Cobra Kai dojo.

For the upcoming fourth season of Cobra Kai, another familiar figure will be returning to the dojo — The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffin.

In The Karate Kid Part III, Silver was a friend of Kreese who sought to help him get revenge on Daniel and Mr. Miyagi after beating Cobra Kai in the All Valley Karate Tournament. Silver pushed a brutal philosophy, willing to win at almost any cost.

Now, framed in silhouette and with narration highlighting his philosophy, Netflix has teased Silver’s return with a short trailer, which ends with the message: “Now the real pain begins.”

Watch the trailer below.

Entertainment Weekly talked with Griffin about returning to the role of Terry Silver, saying: "I never imagined I'd be stepping back into this role, but what an incredible opportunity to bring Terry Silver full circle. When they say Cobra Kai never dies, they mean it!"

Cobra Kai season 3 debuted on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2021. Season 4 already had a commitment from the streamer even before the latest season dropped.

We’ll just have to wait and see how LaRusso and Lawrence will deal this classic nemesis. No official release date for Cobra Kai season 4 has been announced, but according to EW, production has wrapped on the new season.

All seasons of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix.