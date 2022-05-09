Peacock to stream Eurovision 2022 for US viewers live and on-demand

The Eurovision 2022 Song Contest is here and even though the United States isn’t part of the global singing event many are likely interested in tuning in to watch. Well good news, Peacock is going to be the exclusive streaming home for Eurovision 2022 Song Contest in the US, providing both live and on-demand streams of all three days of the competition.

This year’s Eurovision competition takes place from May 10-14 in Turin, Italy. The first semi-final takes place live on Tuesday, May 10, at 3 pm ET/8 pm UK, the second semi-final then on Thursday, May 12, at 3 pm ET/8 pm UK and finally the grand final on Saturday, May 14, at 3 pm ET/8 pm UK. Each round will be available for on-demand viewing following the live performances. To watch, you must be a Peacock Premium subscriber.

As part of Peacock’s coverage of Eurovision 2022, Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater, NBC correspondent and self-proclaimed Eurovision superfan) will host live from Los Angeles. Weir is set to provide commentary and pop-ins throughout the stream.

The EuroVision Song Contest has been taking place since 1956. It is organized by the European Broadcasting Union and sees European countries send a new song to represent their nation. There are 40 countries competing in this year’s Eurovision, including Ukraine, who are the odds-on- favorites to win this year’s competition.

In 2021, Måneskin, representing Italy, won Eurovision with their song "Zitti e buoni." As per Eurovision tradition, the winning country gets to host the next contest, which is why the competition is taking place in Turin.

Awareness for Eurovision has grown in recent years, most notably thanks to the 2020 movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga that starred Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. The US has also tried its own version of Eurovision with the American Song Contest, which has its finale on Monday, May 9, at 8 pm ET/PT.

In addition to providing the US stream for Eurovision (the second year in a row it is doing so), Peacock provides subscribers access to live sports, next-day streaming of the latest TV shows from NBC and Bravo, as well as Peacock originals. There is a free version of Peacock, but it does not provide the same content that Peacock Premium does, mostly limited to library TV shows and movies.