'The American Song Contest 2022' everything we know so far

The American Song Contest 2022 will be much like The Eurovision Song Contest

The American Song Contest 2022 is set to finally bring the magic of Eurovision to the United States!

NBC has secured the American Song Contest, and will be bringing a US-centric version of the biggest live music competition on the planet to life next year. In a TV live event that’s not to be missed, representatives from every part of the United States will come together for the American Song Contest 2022!

To ensure the huge range of genres and musical styles from America are represented, each competitor will be tasked with performing an original track, all to try and win the country’s vote for Best Original Song.

Here’s everything we know so far about the American Song Contest 2022.

We don’t yet know when the American Song Contest will be on TV, beyond that it will air in 2022. As soon as we get more details, we’ll update this guide!

Where will the American Song Contest 2022 be held?

As the competition has only just been announced, we don't know where the American Song Contest 2022 will be hosted just yet!

Who will perform at the American Song Contest 2022?

The American Song Contest will see a DJ, band, duo or soloist representing every location in the United States. That means there’ll be one artist from every single State, as well as 5 US territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and a performer from Washington D.C too!

The submissions process for the competition is already open right now! Although we don't know who will represent each region in the States just yet, we've had a look for artists that could represent every US region in the American Song Contest 2022!

Alabama — Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie. (Image credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

Born and raised in Tuskegee, Alabama, there can’t be any musician more famous and more fitting to represent Alabama at the American Song Contest than the former Commodores frontman and the legendary singer of hits like All Night Long!

Alaska — Portugal. The Man

Although they’re based in Portland Oregon, Portugal. The Man originally came from Wasilla, Alaska. They’re best known for their single Feel It Still, which was certified five-times platinum back in 2019!

American Samoa — Isu Pouesi

Isu is a Polynesian vocalist, songwriter and member of American Samoan music group Banned from the Sun. She participated in the Kennedy Center's 'Arts Across America' initiative in 2020, and you can find her streamed performance here!

Arizona - Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks was born in Phoenix, Arizona. Known for her work both with Fleetwood Mac and as a soloist, Stevie is notable for being the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice!

Arkansas - Evanescence

Formed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Evanescence have been variously classified as both a rock and metal band over the years. They're well known for singles like Bring Me To Life and My Immortal.

California - Katy Perry

Could Katy Perry be taking part in the American Song Contest? (Image credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

There's a reason Katy Perry once sang about California Gurls! Born in Santa Barbara, the singer originally tried to make it in the world of gospel music, before shooting to fame off the back of songs like I Kissed a Girl, Hot n Cold and Firework.

Colorado - The Fray

Formed in Denver, Colorado, The Fray originally achieved success with their 2005 debut album How to Save a Life. They've been compared with the likes of Coldplay and mainly perform rock and power ballads.

Connecticut - John Mayer

John Mayer has won seven Grammys and been nominated for no less than 19 of them. Hailing from Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mayer is both an accomplished soloist and a member of Dead & Company, formed in 2015.

Delaware - Stephen Marley

Born in Wilmington and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Stephen Marley is the son of legendary reggae star Bob Marley. He started his musical career as part of his older brother's band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, but launched his solo career in 2007 with his first album Mind Control.

Florida - Flo Rida

Florida really couldn't pick anyone else! Born in Carol City, Florida, Flo Rida is a rapper and singer-songwriter who will be no stranger to the contest format. He'd be coming to the American Song Contest 2022 fresh off the back of representing San Marino in a duet with Senhit in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021!

Georgia - OutKast

Although the hip hop duo comprised of André 3000 and Big Boi have been on hiatus since 2014, the American Song Contest would be a perfect opportunity for the Georgia-born rappers and producers to return to the stage together!

Guam - Pia Mia

Pia Mia was born in Guam and started out by posting videos of herself on YouTube. Primarily an independent artist, she has collaborated with the likes of will.i.am, Sean Paul and Chris Brown.

Hawaii - Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars (right) performing with Anderson .Paak. (Image credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Born in Honolulu, Bruno Mars has performed in a wide range of genres including pop, R&B, soul and funk. Accompanied by the Hooligans, he's known hits like Uptown Funk, 24K Magic and Locked Out Of Heaven.

Idaho - Josh Ritter

Josh Ritter was born in Moscow, Idaho and is known for his stellar songwriting talent. He's a folk and indie performer who performs with the Royal City Band, and has released ten major albums as of 2021.

Illinois - Earth, Wind & Fire

Supergroup Earth, Wind & Fire are still going strong! Originally formed in Chicago by Maurice White, Wade Flemons and Don Whitehead, the team behind anthems like September and Boogie Wonderland would be sure to get the party going if they took to the stage at the American Song Contest!

Indiana - Guns N’ Roses

Since frontman W. Axl Rose hails from Lafayette, we could well see the world-famous hard rock band behind Sweet Child O' Mine and Knockin' On Heaven's Door taking to the stage to represent Indiana.

Iowa - Slipknot

Beloved heavy metal band Slipknot could well represent for Iowa as they were formed in Des Moines back in 1995. Their last album was released in 2019, so there might be some time for the iconic outfit to work on a new song.

Kansas - Katrina and the Waves

Kansas would be onto a winner with Katrina and the Waves. That's because the British-American pop rock band won the Eurovision Song Contest for the United Kingdom back in 1997 with Love Shine A Light. A huge competition like the American Song Contest would be the perfect opportunity for Katrina and the Waves to reunite for a new track!

Kentucky - Chris Stapleton

Stapleton was born in Lexington and grew up in Staffordsville, Kentucky. He began his music career in Nashville after dropping out of an engineering degree. He's a major force in country music, and would be a perfect fit for Kentucky's entry to the American Song Contest!

Louisiana - Britney Spears

Louisiana is the home of the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears. Although born in Mississippi, she grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana. Since the singer has a huge range of hits to draw inspiration from, she'd be a perfect pick for Louisiana for the American Song Contest 2022.

Maine - Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick initially found fame for her roles in the likes of Twilight and 50/50 but the Portland, Maine native is best known for her starring role in Pitch Perfect, where she really got to show off her vocal talent. She'd be a great choice for Maine's entry!

Maryland - Good Charlotte

Formed in Waldorf, Maryland in 1996, Good Charlotte has been a mainstay band in pop-punk ever since! They broke out with their second album The Young and the Hopeless which included tracks such as The Anthem and Girls & Boys.

Massachusetts - Aerosmith

You don't get much more American than the best-selling American hard rock band of all time! Aerosmith were formed in Boston in 1970 and have continued to tour and produce music ever since.

Michigan - Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder. (Image credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Wonder Productions)

Michigan has a huge range of artists to choose from, but one of the biggest artists has got to be Stevie Wonder. He's won 22 Grammys across his career and is regarded as one of the most successful musicians of all time.

Minnesota - Bob Dylan

With a career spanning 60 years, Bob Dylan is possibly one of the most well-known singer-songwriters of all time. He grew up in Hibbing, Minnesota, and has explored a range of American musical styles including blues, folk, and country.

Mississippi - Diplo

Since the American Song Contest 2022 will accept entries from DJs, Diplo could be a solid choice for Mississippi. The DJ and music producer was born in Tupelo Mississippi and has collaborated with a huge range of pop artists including Sia, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Beyoncé and so many more!

Missouri - Tina Turner

Although she grew up as Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Missouri could equally lay claim to Tina Turner as she seized success by joining her abusive late first husband Ike Turner and his band on stage one night in a club in St. Louis, Missouri. She was recently the subject of the HBO Max doc, Tina.

Montana - Reggie Watts

Comedian and musician Reggie Watts was raised in Great Falls, Montana before he left to study music at the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, Washington. Since 2015, he's been the bandleader and announcer on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Nebraska - 311

Formed in Omaha, Nebraska in 1988, this alt-rock band have been going strong ever since! They were due to celebrate 30 years of performing last year with a North American tour with Incubus, but were forced to cancel due to the pandemic. So, the American Song Contest 2022 would be a perfect opportunity to finally celebrate!

Nevada - The Killers

The Killers. (Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Formed in Las Vegas, The Killers would be a great fit for the competition! They're the band behind such hits as Mr. Brightside, Somebody Told Me and The Man. They've been performing since 2001 and are the most successful act to ever come out of Nevada!

New Hampshire - Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is a singer and actor who you might recognise from NBC's This Is Us. She was raised in Nashua, New Hampshire has released seven studio albums so far, starting with So Real in 1999. She released her first album in 11 years, Silver Landings, in 2020.

New Jersey - Bruce Springsteen

You can't get much more American than the man behind Born in the U.S.A! The leader of the E Street Band came right from the Jersey Shore and his career has spanned five decades already!

New Mexico - Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato. (Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media)

Demi Lovato is a solid choice for New Mexico's entry in the American Song Contest 2022. They rose to prominence on the Disney Channel before striking out on a solo career. They've been a mainstay presence in pop ever since!

New York - Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga would be a perfect fit for a show trying to translate Eurovision's bombast to the USA. She was born in New York City and has won 12 Grammy awards since she rose to prominence with hits like Poker Face and Just Dance in 2008!

North Carolina - J. Cole

J Cole was brought up by his mother in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The rapper and singer-songwriter began rapping when he was just twelve years old and finally started gaining recognition off the back of his debut mixtape, The Come Up. His background in production makes him a great candidate for producing an original song for the American Song Contest 2022!

North Dakota - Wiz Khalifa

Although Wiz Khalifa began writing and performing his own rap lyrics in Pittsburgh, he was originally born in Minot, North Dakota! He's put out a range of mixtapes and albums over the years, the most recent being Big Pimpin in late 2020.

Northern Mariana Islands - Sabyu

Sabyu produces music that is directly inspired by the Pacific Islands and Pacific Northwest. He grew up on Saipan, the largest of the Northern Mariana Islands before moving to Seattle, Washington to pursue a music career. He is a singer-songwriter and producer who plays a variety of instruments including ukulele, guitar and drums.

Ohio - John Legend

John Legend. (Image credit: Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images)

Springfield Ohio's John Legend is a huge star! He was the first black man to become an EGOT (meaning he secured a win at all four of the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards) and produces soulful, feel-good R&B and pop tracks!

Oklahoma - All-American Rejects

Formed in Stillwater, Oklahoma, The All-American Rejects are an emo pop rock group who've found continued success since they started playing music back in 1999! They're probably best known for tracks like Gives You Hell, Dirty Little Secret and Move Along.

Oregon - Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding is a jazz musician from Portland, Oregon. She began performing as a violinist when she was just five years old, and has since picked up other instruments like guitar and bass. Alongside her performances, she's worked as an educator and became a professor of the Practice of Music at Harvard University back in 2017.

Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift

Pennsylvania will be hard pushed to find a bigger star to represent the State over Taylor Swift! She relocated from West Reading, Pennsylvania to Nashville, Tennessee in 2004 to pursue her career in country music, and the rest is history! Since then, she's been one of the most popular pop artists around.

Puerto Rico - Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin. (Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

The King of Latin pop music began his solo career back in 1991 and gained worldwide success after releasing Livin' la Vida Loca. He's been a major force in pop music since then, and many Latin artists cite him as a major influence on their own careers.

Rhode Island - Jeffrey Osborne

Jeffrey Osborne grew up in Providence, Rhode Island and was initially the drummer and lead singer for L.T.D before he struck out on his own in 1982. Although his music hasn't been as popular as it was in the 80s, his R&B career has continued to this day.

South Carolina - Hootie & the Blowfish

Hootie & the Blowfish are an American rock band that formed in Columbia, South Carolina back in 1986. They are a soft rock group that saw mainstream success off the back of their album Cracked Rear View (1994).

South Dakota - Shawn Colvin

Shawn Colvin is a folk and country singer-songwriter. She was born in Vermillion, South Dakota, before growing up in Carbondale, Illinois and London, Ontario, Canada. She started gigging just after starting college and launched her solo career professionally with her debut album Steady On in 1989.

Tennessee - Justin Timberlake

Tennessee would struggle to find a bigger star for its entry into the American Song Contest 2022. Justin grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and rose to prominence as one of the lead singers in NSYNC before launching his solo career, where he focussed more on R&B, funk and soul music.

Texas - Beyoncé

Beyoncé. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé is one of the world's best-selling artists, so it would make perfect sense for her to be the American Song Contest entry for Texas. After Destiny's Child went on hiatus, she released her first solo album Dangerously in Love in 2003 and swiftly became a world-renowned singer alongside sweeping up awards across the board!

U.S. Virgin Islands - Pressure

Pressure is a reggae musician from Saint Thomas, one of the U. S. Virgin Islands. He released his debut album The Pressure is On in 2005, but his 2016 release Red Rose is probably his widest known album after it debuted at number eight on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart.

Utah - Neon Trees

Hailing from Provo, Utah, Neon Trees are a pop rock band who you might have seen as the supporting act to The Killers on a leg of their North American tour in 2008. With a little help from Killers' drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr, Neon Trees got signed to a major label where they began to release mainstream tracks like Everybody Talks, Animal and Sleeping With A Friend.

Vermont - Phish

Guitarists Trey Anastasio and Jeff Holdsworth, drummer Jon Fishman and bassist Mike Gordon formed the rock band Phish in Burlington at the University of Vermont in 1983. Phish are well known for their improvisation and lengthy jam sessions, and have continued to release both studio and live albums ever throughout the years.

Virginia - Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is a very strong candidate for Virginia's American Song Contest entry. Pharrell has collaborated with a range of artists including Gwen Stefani, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Usher whilst also working on his solo career or making music with N.E.R.D. and, more recently, working on movie scores too! Hopefully, he'd find the time to fit a nationwide competition into his busy schedule!

Washington - Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters. (Image credit: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Drummer Dave Grohl launched the Foo Fighters following the dissolution of Nirvana in 1994. Dave initially recorded the self-titled debut album himself, before forming a proper band. They've been a hugely popular rock band ever since, and released their tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight, in October 2020.

Washington D.C. - Ginuwine

Ginuwine was born in D.C. but began his musical career as part of the R&B and Hip Hop collective Swing Mob in Rochester, New York, where he met Missy Elliott, Timbaland and Static Major. His first solo album arrived in 1996 and included one of his most enduring tracks, Pony.

West Virginia - Brad Paisley

Country singer-songwriter Brad Paisley was born and raised in Glen Dale, West Virginia. He began performing in his local area whilst growing up, before officially debuting with Who Needs Pictures in 1999, landing his first no. 1 hit just seven months later. To date, he's put out 11 studio albums.

Wisconsin - Bon Iver

Indie folk band Bon Iver was formed in 2006 by Justin Vernon. Their debut album netted them Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album in 2012. Their music has flirted with a variety of genres and styles over the years, and Bon Iver has collaborated with a huge range of artists, with a recent example being their featured appearance on Taylor Swift's 2020 album, Folklore.

Wyoming - Chancey Williams

You don't get more authentic than Chancey Williams. He's perhaps less well known than other country singers, but he and his backing group The Younger Brothers would have a great opportunity to grow their following with the American Song Contest 2022.

Chancey grew up on a ranch near Moorcroft, Wyoming and followed his father into the rodeo world before releasing his first album, HonkyTonk Road independently in 2008.