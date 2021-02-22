'Eurovision 2021' — start date, host country and everything you need to know

Eurovision 2021 is happening which will be a relief to fans, who were left disappointed last year, when the beloved song contest was cancelled.

Instead, in 2020 there was alternative programming to keep dedicated fans entertained, and at the time host Graham Norton said: "Eurovision offers a real escapism for people, which is something we need more than ever throughout these times.

“This year, people at home can celebrate the amazing spirit of the event and hopefully get the chance to take their mind off the current situation for a few hours.”

But fans don't need to worry this year, as Eurovision organisers have confirmed the show will go on for 2021. Here's what we know so far...

Eurovision 2021 will take place on 18th, 20th, and 22th May in host city Rotterdam, The Netherlands, with the final on May 22 being shown live as normal on BBC1.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest said: “The Eurovision Song Contest will definitely make its welcome return this May despite the pandemic but, in the prevailing circumstances, it is regrettably impossible to hold the event in the way we are used to."

He added: "We’re grateful for the renewed commitment and backing from the City of Rotterdam and the ongoing support of all the participating broadcasters. We very much hope to be able to gather in Rotterdam in May and will do all we can in the coming weeks to achieve this. With an ever-changing situation we are taking our time to ensure that we can host the Eurovision Song Contest in the best and safest way possible."

The show will go on in Rotterdam! (Image credit: Getty Images)

How will the contest look this year?

Of course, safety is priority and Eurovision organisers have put together three plans to ensure the competition can go ahead. A socially distanced Eurovision Song Contest will see people attending in person, but adhering to appropriate social distancing measures. If this is not possible, a travel restricted version will go ahead where no delegations will be able to travel to Rotterdam, and instead perform via video link.

A worst case scenario will see a lockdown competition implemented without an audience and virtual activities will be considered to explore the host city of Rotterdam.

Confirming the news, Councillor Said Kasmi from the City of Rotterdam said: "The Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, live from Ahoy, is a ray of light to look forward to together. As Host City, we are optimistic, enthusiastic and realistic.

"Within the available possibilities, we will make the best of this situation together with our partners! Let's hope that this Eurovision Song Contest, which will be different from all 64 previous Contests, will offer great new opportunities for partners and entrepreneurs in the city. One way or another: Rotterdam will Open Up again!"

A post shared by James Newman (@jamesnewman) A photo posted by on

Who is the UK's Eurovision 2021 entry?

James Newman has been re-selected to represent the UK for this year's Eurovision contest. His song has not been revealed but he has teased it will be "positive and upbeat", which we're sure everyone needs to hear right now!



Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat, James said: "I was so gutted when it got cancelled last year, and I didn't get the opportunity to go to Rotterdam and sing on stage. I instantly wanted to take part again."