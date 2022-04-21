Eurovision 2022 — everything you need to know about this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision 2022 is fast approaching, which means we'll soon be due for another round of the world's biggest and brightest singing competition.

Excitement is already building across the globe, as the entries for this year's contest have already been revealed and their songs are available to listen to right now.

The biggest piece of news is that the Israel delegation recently revealed that they will not be attending the show this year, so it is unclear whether they will be able to participate, or what form their participation could take.

Here's everything you need to know about Eurovision 2022...

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision 2022 Grand Final will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 3 pm ET / 8 pm UK time / 3 pm CEST.

In the UK, the Eurovision 2022 will air on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, whilst US readers will be able to stream the Grand Final live and on-demand over on Peacock.

Where will Eurovision 2022 be held?

Eurovision 2022 will be held at Turin's Pala Olimpico (also known as Pala Alpitour) in Italy. The indoor venue was first opened in 2005, and has a capacity of 12,350.

It's always sunny in Turin! 🌞Here's your first look at the stunning #Eurovision 2022 stage! 🤩🌟 More info and photos here: https://t.co/ju170lGFVi pic.twitter.com/Sf9UzmKUShFebruary 18, 2022 See more

Who is the UK entry for Eurovision 2022?

After the unfortunate turn that saw James Newman scoring nil points at last year's competition, the UK went a very different direction and chose Sam Ryder to represent the UK at Eurovision 2022.

Sam has racked up more than 12 million followers on TikTok, making the Essex-based singer TikTok's most-followed UK artist. For Eurovision 2022, Sam will be performing his single, "SPACE MAN", which was co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud").

You can watch the official music video for the UK entry below:

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

40 countries have qualified for participation in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, though not all of them will progress to the Grand Final. Below, you can find a list of the countries and their chosen artists.

Albania - Ronela Hajati

Armenia - Rosa Linn

Australia - Sheldon Riley

Austria - LUM!X feat. Pia Maria

Azerbaijan - Nadir Rustamli

Belgium - Jérémie Makiese

Bulgaria - Intelligent Music Project

Croatia - Mia Dimšić

Cyprus - Andromache

Czech Republic - We Are Domi

Denmark - REDDI

Estonia - Stefan

Finland - The Rasmus

France - Alvan & Ahez

Georgia - Circus Mircus

Germany - Malik Harris

Greece - Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord

Iceland - Systur

Ireland - Brooke

Israel - Michael Ben David

Italy - Mahmood & BLANCO

Latvia - Citi Zēni

Lithuania - Monika Liu

Malta - Emma Muscat

Moldova - Zdob şi Zdub & Fraţii Advahov

Montenegro - Vladana

The Netherlands - S10

North Macedonia - Andrea

Norway - Subwoolfer

Poland - Ochman

Portugal - MARO

Romania - WRS

San Marino - Achille Lauro

Serbia - Konstrakta

Slovenia - LPS

Spain - Chanel

Sweden - Cornelia Jakobs

Switzerland - Marius Bear

Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra

United Kingdom - Sam Ryder

Who are the presenters?

Eurovision 2022 will be hosted by three presenters: Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan and Mika.

Mika is a Lebanese-British singer-songwriter who was been releasing music since his debut single "Grace Kelly" back in 2007.

Speaking to Eurovision.tv, Mika said: "More than ever I believe in the importance of an international community, in our common values. I believe in the union of people, in breaking down the walls to celebrate our similarities as much as our differences. We can do it thanks to music, which is the most universal form of expression. Eurovision is this and so much more!"

Laura Pausini is a hugely popular Italian recording artist; in 2021 alone, she won a Grammy, a Golden Globe and no less than four Latin Grammys, as well as receiving the first-ever Oscar nomination for a song sung completely in Italian.

Finally, Alessandro Cattelan is a highly recognizable face from Italian TV with 20 years' worth of presenting experience under his belt. He's created and hosted late shows, and entertainment evenings and has hosted The X Factor (Italy).

Who won Eurovision 2021?

Italian rock group Måneskin were crowned the winners of Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam in the Netherlands with their song, "Zitti E Buoni". The band scored a total of 524 points, 25 points ahead of the second-place entry from France.

You can check out their winning entry below: