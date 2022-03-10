Eurovision 2022: Sam Ryder to represent UK with song Space Man

Musician Sam Ryder will be representing the UK for Eurovision 2022 in Turin with his song “SPACE MAN.”

The exciting announcement was revealed by Scott Mills on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James today (Thursday, March. 10), with “SPACE MAN” having previously been named as Tune Of The Week on Scott Mills’ Afternoon Show on BBC Radio 1.

Sam has over 12 million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok, currently making him the most followed UK music artist on the social media platform.

After signing with Parlophone, one of the most famous companies in the music industry, the singer is only getting bigger within the music world, as he has just completed his first sell-out UK tour, and his 2021 debut EP has gathered over 100 million global streams so far.

Hi, my name is Sam and this is not a drill 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹.I'll be on @BBCR1 this afternoon with @scott_mills & @Chris_Stark 👩‍🚀🚀 Tune in on BBC Sounds to hear all about it. pic.twitter.com/3Ormy9wpwVMarch 10, 2022

Sam co-wrote “SPACE MAN” with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”) and Max Wolfgang, and Sam is ecstatic to have the opportunity to perform the song.

He said: “Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid l I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

“I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

This year’s contest will take place in Turin, Italy after they won Eurovision 2021 with the song "Zitti e buoni" by Måneskin.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC described the song as “spine-tingling” in her comment: “Sam is a remarkable performer, with a vocal ability that is literally out of this world. His terrific talent, coupled with the spine-tingling Space Man, ensures a UK entry we can all get behind and be very proud of.”

The Eurovision 2022 semi-finals will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, May. 10 and Thursday, May. 12 at 8pm.

The Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer plus via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Saturday, 14 May from 8pm.