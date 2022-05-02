The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Top Chef, more find new next-day streaming home

In a play that is sure to shake some things up, Peacock has officially grabbed next-day streaming access to Bravo content for its premium subscribers.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter , starting Monday, May 2, shows currently airing on Bravo will be available on Peacock the day after they premiere on the television network. Previously, next-day Bravo content streamed on Hulu.

This announcement comes just as The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 made its debut on Sunday, May 1, and as The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in the midst of its season 12 reunion episodes. Other series currently airing on Bravo that will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock include Top Chef season 19, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 and Summer House season 6.

In addition to the Bravo content, another deal sets all Lionsgate movies to play on Peacock starting in 2024. The first batch of movies that will appear on Peacock are going to be Lionsgate's 2022 lineup, including The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. This is the second streaming deal Lionsgate has made recently, with the other being with The Roku Channel.

As quoted in The Hollywood Reporter article, Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had this to say about the recent Bravo move:

"Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our 'Bravoholics' an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows."

(Image credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo)

Further elaborating on the company’s excitement in the article, Peacock and NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer President Kelly Campbell states:

"We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand. Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers."

This move just continues to strengthen the NBCUniversal family bond between Bravo and Peacock. As many viewers know, shows like The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1 premiered on Peacock before eventually migrating to Bravo. With Peacock now transitioning to become the next-day home for Bravo content, cutting out the previous Hulu pipeline, Bravo fans have another reason to subscribe to the NBC streaming service. Not to mention, with a Peacock Premium subscription, subscribers have access to other exclusive Peacock shows like Below Deck Down Under, Bel-Air, Girls5eva and more.

While we’re talking subscriptions, for those interested, Peacock currently offers two premium tiers. There is an ad-supported Premium tier for $4.99/month and an ad-free Premium tier for $9.99/month.