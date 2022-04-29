Girls5eva season 2: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know about the comedy series

Busy Phillips as Summer, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Sara Bareilles as Dawn and Paula Pell as Gloria singing around a piano on Girls5eva

After a triumphant first season, Girls5eva is back with all-new episodes on Peacock. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given Rotten Tomatoes gave season 1 a 98% "Fresh" and the show was nominated for an Emmy last year. With such bragging rights entering the second season, fans of the series are anticipating great things with the show's return.

As with most things Tina Fey produces, Girls5eva mixes a unique brand of comedy and wit to get fans invested in the fictional lives of the characters. While the series has its incredibly silly moments, they don’t distract viewers from wanting to see each of the "underdog" personas win on screen.

Here’s everything we know about Girls5eva season 2.

Girls5eva season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 5, on Peacock. In some good news for the show’s audience, when the series premieres not only can viewers stream one episode, but three. After May 5, episodes will release one at a time on the following Thursdays.

Would-be viewers in the UK can catch the new season via Sky TV and NOW TV, as both platforms provide their subscribers access to Peacock content.

Girls5eva season 2 plot

As Peacock describes it, the general premise of the Girls5eva series is the following:

"A one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they’ll try again on their own terms."

In regards to this new season, fans will recall that at the end of season 1 the group had temporarily disbanded after a disastrous performance of the national anthem at an NHL game. Dawn opted to write songs and sell them to other artists, Gloria became a dentist for touring musicians, Summer took a job making ads for shapewear and Wickie chose to remain a judge on American Warrior Song. After a chance encounter at the Jingle Ball, the women have a conversation and decide to risk it all by committing to making their group work.

Now going into season 2, the series will see if the women can not only coexist in a "girl group," but if they have what it takes to create an entirely new album. An album that will earn them more than just one hit.

Girls5eva season 2 cast

(Image credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

All the major cast members from Girls5eva season 1 have returned to again make viewers laugh and occasionally tap their feet to whatever songs are featured on the episodes. Leading the bunch is Grammy-Award-winning Sara Bareilles starring as Dawn.

Joining her as Wickie is Renée Elise Goldsberry. Goldsberry has received both a Tony and Grammy Award for her role in Hamilton and will appear in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk.

Paula Pell is also back along for the ride as Gloria. Pell was a long-time writer for Saturday Night Live and voices a number of characters in Netflix’s Big Mouth, including Barbara Glouberman.

Last but certainly not least, rounding out the main cast is Busy Philipps. Philipps has been in a number of projects such as Cougar Town, Damage Control and White Chicks.

Outside of the usual suspects, it’s been reported that there will be a number of guest stars featured in this new season. Hoda Kotb (Today With Hoda and Jenna), Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers) and more are slated to make appearances.

Girls5eva season 2 trailer

We have to admit, we were chuckling quite a bit watching the trailer, so we’ve built up a little anticipation about the new season of Girls5eva.

How to watch Girls5eva season 2

Girls5eva is a Peacock original series. Those hoping to catch new episodes will need to have subscriptions to Peacock Premium to view the entire new season. Currently, the platform offers a $4.99/month subscription and a $9.99 Premium Plus ad-free subscription.

For those that have never checked out the series, but would like to give a shot, Peacock is currently streaming the very first episode for free. If you find the show to be everything you hoped it would be, then with a few clicks you can subscribe to the service. With other shows on Peacock like Below Deck Down Under, Bel-Air and the Saved by the Bell reboot, you may find a subscription is well worth the money.

