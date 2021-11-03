‘Saved by the Bell’ season 2: Trailer, cast and everything we know about the Peacock reboot

A whole new batch of kids are roaming the halls of Bayside High as Saved by the Bell has been rebooted as a Peacock original and is now heading into its second season.

The original Saved by the Bell aired on NBC from 1989-1992 and followed a close-knit group of friends as they make their way through many of the typical challenges of high school, as well as some not so typical. The series also had a couple of spinoffs, including Saved by the Bell: The College Years and a pair of TV movies.

The rebooted Saved by the Bell welcomes a new era of students, as well as some familiar faces, and even a new riff on the classic theme song (love it or hate it). You can catch up on the entire first season of the show on Peacock, but here is everything that you need to know about Saved by the Bell season 2.

What is the plot of ‘Saved by the Bell’?

The new Saved by the Bell took the basic premise of the original series, focusing on a group of high school friends and even giving one of them the ability to freeze time and talk to the audience ala Zack Morris in the original. But it also brought some new, 21st century dynamics into play.

The series begins as Governor Zack Morris institutes a new program that transfers low-income high school students to different schools, including Bayside High. The first season explores how these students from different backgrounds get to know each other and eventually become friends.

Now for the second season of Saved by the Bell, it’s junior year and a big California high school event will serve as a backdrop for the entire season. Here is the official synopsis via Peacock:

“Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense,” but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl; and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.”

Saved by the Bell season 2 will feature 10 episodes.

Who is in the ‘Saved by the Bell’ cast?

For fans of the original Saved by the Bell, yes, Zack, Kelly, Slater and Jessie are all back in some capacity in this new series, but the stars are still the high schoolers.

The principal group of teens is now made up of Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy, Mitchell Hogg as Mac Morris, Josie Totah as Lexi, Alycia Pascual-Peña as Aisha, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano and Dexter Darden as DeVante. Speaking of principal, John Michael Higgins is the new head of Bayside, Principal Toddman, filling the shoes of the classic Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins).

Of the original cast, Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez’s AC Slater have more prominent roles in the new shows, while Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Morris/Kapowski also returning with guest appearances throughout the season. Also set to appear in season 2 is original cast member Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle.

When is the ‘Saved by the Bell’ season 2 release?

Peacock released season 1 of its Saved by the Bell reboot the day before thanksgiving in 2020 and is doing the same in 2021, debuting season 2 on Wednesday, Nov. 24. All 10 of the season 2 episodes will be available to watch on Nov. 24.

Is there a ‘Saved by the Bell’ season 2 trailer?

It’s not homework, but fans of the Saved by the Bell reboot will want to watch the official trailer for season 2, which is now available. In it we see Bayside get ready for the spirit competition, the start of an intense rivalry with another school and Daisy fall head-over-heels for a new student. Check it out below.

How to watch ‘Saved by the Bell’

The Saved by the Bell reboot is a Peacock original series, meaning that it can only be watched on the Peacock streaming service. And even though Peacock does offer a free option with plenty of classic TV shows and movies, you’ll need to subscribe to Peacock Premium if you want to watch Saved by the Bell.

Peacock Premium is the only way to watch Peacock original series, as well as live sports and the latest episodes of current NBC shows. There are two options when it comes to signing up for Peacock Premium, the ad-supported $4.99 per month plan or the ad-free $9.99 per month plan. Either way, you will get all available Peacock Premium content.