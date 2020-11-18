The new 'Saved By The Bell' theme song is an affront to Saturday Morning TV

Saturday morning used to be home to some of the most iconic theme songs in the history of television.

G.I. Joe. Alvin and the Chipmunks. The Smurfs. DuckTales. Garfield and Friends. Thundercats. The Transformers. Inspector Gadget. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Jetsons. Scooby Freaking Doo.

The 1980s and early '90s were the best time line. Don't roll your eyes — your argument is irrelevant.

But I'd add one more show to that list the original Saved By the Bell. It's cheesy. It's campy. It's catchy. It's fun. And that's the song.

And now we have a re-interpretation of the song from Lil Yachty.

My fear for what Peacock — home to the next generation of Saved By the Bell, which lands on the streaming service on Nov. 25 — may have done to the series has not been assuaged by the new theme song.

This is what you might think sounds good if you were hopped up on caffeine pills. This is the "How do you do, fellow kids," if Steve Buscemi had been at Bayside High instead of in the 30 Rock world.

I'm nearly 42 years old. I don't know Lil Yachty from Lil Uzi Vert. (Though my teenage daughter swears they're not the same person and then stormed off for the obvious reason.)

But I do know that I didn't do enough drugs between the time that the OG Saved By the Bell went off the air to now so that this is somehow worthy of the original.

Here are the two songs, back to back. You be the judge.

Then get off my lawn.