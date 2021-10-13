‘Saved by the Bell’ season 2 set for Nov. 24 on Peacock

Cue the theme song (though maybe you prefer the original ), because the rebooted Saved by the Bell series is primed for its second season exclusively on Peacock. In an official announcement trailer, Peacock has revealed the Saved by the Bell season 2 will premiere on the streaming service on Nov. 24.

Based on the classic ‘90s teen sitcom of the same name, the new Saved by the Bell returns to Bayside High School, where a group of students who previously attended low-income high schools are being transferred to the wealthy Bayside as part of a new program instituted by Governor Zack Morris. While the new series focuses primarily on this new generation of students and how they adjust to their new surroundings and different backgrounds to form friendships, fans of the original are often treated with appearances of original Saved by the Bell cast members, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffany Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar; it also looks like Lark Voorhies will make her first appearance on the show in season 2.

As far as the new kids roaming the halls of Bayside, they include Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden. John Michael Higgins is on board as the new principal of Bayside, taking over for Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins).

The first season of Saved by the Bell earned a passing grade from critics, earning a score of 71 on Metacritic and a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

So what’s in store for Saved by the Bell season 2? From what we can gather from the announcement trailer, Bayside will play host to a regional spirit competition (you remember those from high school, right?), while the footage also previews a school dance, football team tryouts and more. Check out the first peek at Saved by the Bell season 2 with the trailer below.

Saved by the Bell season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. The trailer doesn’t officially say, but all episodes could be released on Nov. 24 for your binging pleasure like Peacock did for season 1 of Saved by the Bell.

It’s not just Saved by the Bell that Peacock is bringing back for viewers, the streaming service is also producing Bel-Air, which is going to be a dramatic reimagining of Will Smith’s classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Bel-Air does not currently have a release date.

If you want to watch the new Saved by the Bell (or the upcoming Bel-Air), you are going to need a subscription to Peacock Premium. There is a difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium, as the former (which is free) provides access to a library of TV shows and movies, but not Peacock originals or new NBC episodes. Peacock Premium does have two pricing options, however, as it is available for $4.99 (with ads) and $9.99 (without ads).