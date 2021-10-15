‘Big Mouth’ season 5 trailer introduces love bugs, hate worms and a Christmas special

Going through puberty is not fun, but who knew watching foul-mouthed animated characters dealing with manifestations of their hormones could be such a blast to watch? Netflix’s Big Mouth has been a hit on the streamer so far, and it is getting ready to return for its fifth season on Nov. 5, with the first trailer just being released.

Big Mouth was created by Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin, and it follows a group of teenage friends who find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty. In the show’s four seasons that has included the kids’ natural development, experimentation with drugs, sexual urges and plenty more, all with the help of a pair of hormone monsters and, wonderfully odd, the ghost of Duke Ellington.

Things aren’t getting any less weird either in Big Mouth’s fifth season, as the trailer shows. Some highlights previewed in the trailer include the arrival of literal love bugs, as many of the kids are caught in some love triangles; hate worms that slither into your soul, according to Murray the Hormone Monster; and a special Christmas-themed episode with the promise to show … well, let’s just call it Santa’s chimney. Check out the full trailer for Big Mouth season 5 below.

The voice cast of Big Mouth includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph (she’s won two Emmys for her voice performance), Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele, Andrew Rannells, Richard King, Paula Pell, June Diane Rapahel and more. Jenny Slate, who voiced the character Missy for the first four seasons, is being replaced by Ayo Edebiri so the character can be appropriately voiced by an actor of color.

Big Mouth is one of many popular Netflix originals returning to the streaming service this fall, as Cobra Kai, The Witcher, Narcos: Mexico, You and the conclusion of Money Heist all are on the docket.

To watch any of these shows, including catching up or rewatching episodes from the first four seasons of Big Mouth, you’ll need to be a Netflix subscriber, which starts at a price of $13.99 per month.