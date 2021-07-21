‘You’ season 3: Release date, cast and everything we know about the Netflix show

You is Netflix original series about the obsessive and dangerous Joe who charms and imposes himself into the lives of women he becomes infatuated with. His ways have apparently worked on viewers as well, as the show’s first two seasons have been immensely popular and led to a quick renewal for a third season, which fans can expect soon.

After all of the twists and turns from season two, here is everything you need to know about You season three.

When will ‘You’ season 3 premiere?

You’s second season was released in its entirety at the end of 2019, meaning that it has already been 19 months since fans of the show have had a new episode. According to Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, that wait is almost over.

In a letter to investors in April 2021, Sarandos confirmed that the third season of You would come out in the second half of 2021, with a follow-up piece from Deadline confirming it in the last quarter of 2021 (October-December).

At the very least we know that production on season three (after experiencing some COVID delays) wrapped in April, per a tweet from the official You Twitter profile.

Who’s going to be in the ‘You’ cast?

Penn Badgley stars in the series as Joe, so can’t really have a show without him back on board. In addition, we know that Victoria Pedretti is also returning as Love after making her debut in season two.

Other confirmed cast members for You season three, per Variety , include Saffron Burrows as Love’s mother Dottie, Dylan Arnold (Theo) and Tati Gabrielle (Marianne) as series regulars. Other new additions to the cast include Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Christopher O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Mauricio Lara, Ayelet Zurer and Jack Fisher.

Fisher has been confirmed as playing a young Joe, so at the very least we know we will be getting some flashback sequences on Joe’s upbringing this season.

What to expect in ‘You’ season 3?

SPOILERS AHEAD

Season two offered some pretty momentous twists. After being confronted by Candace on Joe’s true nature, Love reveals her hidden darker side by killing her. Then she tells Joe that she is pregnant with his child and the two move into the Los Angeles suburbs together.

The new dynamic between Joe and Love will definitely factor into this season; Badgley said in a TV Line interview that in season three the two act more like arch nemesis than loving couple.

Joe will still be up to some of his usual tricks however, as the season two finale also previewed Joe’s next potential obsession, his new neighbor.

Also, as mentioned above, with the casting of an actor to play young Joe in flashbacks, fans will get more information on what contributed to making Joe the man that he is.

While no specific plot details or synopsis is available, we do have the title of the first episode of season three, per IMDb, called “And They Lived Happily Ever After.”

Catch up with You on Netflix.

What to Watch will update this page as more information about You season 3 comes out.