Netflix’s ‘You’ lands season 4 renewal ahead of season 3 debut

We don’t know what will happen with Joe, Love and their newborn baby Henry in the third season of Netflix’s You just yet, as the season premieres on the streaming service Friday, Oct. 15, but we do know that there will be more You on the way no matter what. Netflix has already given a season 4 renewal to the popular crime drama, according to a report from The Wrap .

You follows Joe, a charming but obsessive man who imposes himself in the lives of women, then usually kills them. In season two (SPOILERS), Joe apparently finds his match in Love following a move to Los Angeles. When Love is ultimately confronted by Joe’s past, she reveals her own dark nature and that she is pregnant with Joe’s child. However, things aren’t happily ever after for the young couple (despite what the title for season 3’s first episode is). As they try to have a normal life, old habits and wary feelings between Joe and Love make things complicated, as does a new obsession for Joe. Watch the season 3 trailer below.

Penn Badgley stars as Joe in You, with Victoria Pedretti co-starring as Love. Joining the starring duo for season 3 is Saffron Burrows, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Christopher O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Mauricio Lara, Ayelet Zurer and Jack Fisher. However, no casting information for season 4 was shared in the announcement, so don’t assume anyone will make it out of season 3 alive (OK, maybe Penn Badgley’s Joe).

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg [Berlanti] and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life,” Sera Gamble said in a statement. “We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4.”

While we have no concrete information about You season 4, Netflix did release a video announcing it, showing some highlights from You so far and having Badgley creepily repeating "for you," which then becomes "You 4" at the end of the video.

The entire first two seasons of You are available to watch right now on Netflix, with the entire third season debuting on the streaming service Friday, Oct. 15.