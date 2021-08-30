Netflix gives ‘You’ season 3 an Oct. 15 release date

Netflix ’s You has its due date, as the streaming service has announced an Oct. 15 release for season three of the thriller series. Of course a big part of the upcoming third season is going to be the arrival of Joe and Love’s child, whose name we learn in the release date promo.

You follows Joe, a charming but obsessive man who imposes himself in the lives of women, then usually kills them. In season two (SPOILERS), Joe apparently finds his match in Love following a move to Los Angeles. When Love is ultimately confronted by Joe’s past, she reveals her own dark nature and that she is pregnant with Joe’s child. However, things are far from perfect in the relationship, as Joe appears wary of the true Love.

Penn Badgley stars as Joe in the series, with Victoria Pedretti returning as Love. Other confirmed cast members for season three include Saffron Burrows, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Christopher O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Mauricio Lara, Ayelet Zurer and Jack Fisher.

The announcement trailer from Netflix offers no footage from season three, but does feature a Penn Badgley voiceover as he gives a monologue about the baby. In it, he reveals that the baby is a boy, that he hopes to be a dad the baby can be proud of and that the baby will be named Henry. Perhaps baby Henry will lead to a changed Joe? Then again, the icing for the cake welcoming baby Henry does appear to be blood, so maybe not. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Catch up with You’s first two seasons on Netflix.

