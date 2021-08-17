‘Dear White People’ season 4 trailer breaks out into song

Netflix’s Dear White People is going big for its fourth and final season (or Vol. 4, as it is officially dubbed), as the first trailer reveals that the whole season will play out like a musical, blended with the show’s satirical edge. Dear White People’s final season will launch on the streamer as of Sept. 22.

The show is based on the 2014 Dear White People movie, which was written and directed by Justin Simien, who also serves as the the creator and one of the lead writers for the Dear White People Netflix show, as well as having directed nine episodes.

Dear White People is a dramedy that takes place at a predominantly white Ivy League school, following a group of Black students (many of the same characters from the original film) and how they navigate various types of discrimination. The fourth season will tackle the group’s senior year and will put a big focus on a school variety show that the students decide will play out like a musical celebrating Black culture, ideas and music, making it pretty easy to throw in some musical numbers in the natural course of the storyline.

The trailer Netflix released teases some of the musical numbers, which look big, fun and covering a wide range of musical genres. Watch the full trailer below.

The cast of Dear White People is made up of Antoinette Robertson, Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Marque Richardson and Giancarlo Esposito as the show’s narrator.

Netflix has a big fall planned with returning and new shows set to debut. In addition to Dear White People, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, Sex Education and Money Heist are among the Netflix series that will premiere new seasons, while subscribers will get to dive into entirely new series like The Chair, Clickbait and Colin in Black & White.

To watch any of these shows, you must have a Netflix subscription, which will run consumers a base monthly fee of $13.99.