Netflix’s Colin Kaepernick series scores October premiere date

Colin Kaepernick is a former NFL star, an activist and now a TV producer, as he has collaborated with Ava DuVernay and Netflix for the biographical series, Colin in Black & White. Netflix has announced a release date for the six-episode limited series, arriving on the streaming platform on Oct. 29.

Kaepernick was an NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, helping to take them to Super Bowl XLVII, though they fell short of winning it all. He made even more headlines in 2016 when he decided to take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem before games to try and bring awareness to police brutality. Viewpoints of his actions were extremely divided, with those who praised his efforts and others condemning them. Kaepernick spent the 2016-2017 alternating between being the backup and starting quarterback for the 49ers. He was ultimately released at the end of the season and has not played in the NFL since, but he has continued his role as an activist.

Colin in Black & White is not about Kaepernick’s time in the NFL. Rather it will follow him in his high school years and look at the experiences that led him to become the man he is today.

Jaden Michael is playing Colin Kaepernick in the series, with Nick Offerman (sans mustache) and Mary-Louise Parker also on board as his adoptive parents, Rick and Teresa. The real-life Kaepernick, in addition to serving as a producer, will also provide narration for the series.

Ava DuVernay will be among the directors for the series, as will Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon and Sheldon Candis.

DuVernay, who has directed the feature films Selma and A Wrinkle in Time, is not a stranger to Netflix, having directed the documentary The 13th and created the Emmy-winning series When They See Us for the streamer.

Netflix has also debuted some of the first images from the series, which it shared on Twitter.

