‘Lucifer’ season 6 trailer previews one last dance with the devil

Give the devil his due, Lucifer has flirted with cancellation a handful of times before ultimately being saved, but now the time has come for the official final season of the Netflix show. Ahead of Lucifer season six’s Sept. 10 premiere date, Netflix has released a trailer for the final 10 episodes.

Lucifer centers on Lucifer Morningstar, aka the devil. After growing tired of overseeing hell, Lucifer decides to spend some time on Earth, settling in the City of Angels, Los Angeles, where he forms a connection with an LAPD homicide detective. As we head into the final season, SPOILER ALERT, Lucifer is grappling with the reality that he may have to ascend the throne and become the new God. But not without some hijinks first, as the season six trailer teases.

A quick summary, Lucifer and Chloe are set to have some fun adventures (Colombia and a knife fight among them), a new heavenly challenger wants to destroy Lucifer and, apparently, the apocalypse is nigh. We may even get a bit of time travel, if Tom Ellis’ season six tease bears any meaning. Give the season six trailer a watch below.

Lucifer was created by Tom Kapinos (Californication) and stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesly-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Rachel Harris and Kevin Alejandro, among others. The show originally aired on Fox before being cancelled after its third season. Lucifer was then resurrected by Netflix. The streamer had initially planned to end the show’s run with season five, but a last minute renewal gave the greenlight to a sixth, and final final season.

Lucifer’s fifth season was broken up into two parts, but by all accounts season six will have its entire 10 episode run debut on Sept. 10 for viewers’ binging pleasure.

Lucifer is just one of Netflix’s lineup of fall shows. Coming down the pipe are new series The Chair and Midnight Mass, as well as new seasons of The Witcher, Money Heist, Sex Education and Cobra Kai.

A Netflix subscription is required to watch the final season of Lucifer, as well as previous seasons if you need to play catch-up. A base Netflix subscription is priced at $13.99 per month.