‘Midnight Mass’ trailer teases new Netflix horror series

Netflix is ready to scare viewers once again with the new horror series Midnight Mass, which just released its first teaser trailer. Midnight Mass comes from Mike Flanagan, who created The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix. The seven-episode series will launch on Netflix on Sept. 24.

The Haunting of Hill House was a sensation when it appeared on the streaming service in 2018, it then spawned a sister series in The Haunting of Bly Manor. So it’s little surprise that Netflix is continuing its relationship with Flanagan hoping that they will have another hit on their hands.

Taking place on the isolated Crockett Island, Midnight Mass follows the local community as it begins to experience miraculous events and frightening omens when a charismatic, mysterious young priest arrives. The show stars Hamish Linklater, Zack Gilford, Kate Siegel, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman and Henry Thomas.

The first look we get at the show is certainly eerie. Linklater and Gilford are center stage throughout, with the former’s priest saying that all people can do sometimes when looking at the world is ask “why.” That “why” echoes over the remainder of the trailer as the locals look to prepare for an incoming storm, hold a candlelight vigil and more.

Give the Midnight Mass teaser trailer a watch below.

Midnight Mass is one of the new shows coming to Netflix this year. Others set to debut on the service include The Chair and Clickbait, as well as new seasons of popular shows including Money Heist, Sex Education, The Witcher and Cobra Kai.

Midnight Mass will only be available on Netflix, which means that if you want to watch it you either have to be one of Netflix’s 203 million-plus subscribers or become one by signing up. The base Netflix subscription package is priced at $13.99 per month.

The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor are currently available to watch on Netflix.