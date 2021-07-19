‘Sex Education’ teaser recruits you to enroll for season 3

Netflix wants you to choose Moordale in its first teaser trailer for season three of its popular comedy series Sex Education, which doesn’t actually show any new footage from the upcoming season but rather plays like a recruitment video featuring popular and new characters, including the new headmistress.

Sex Education was created by Laurie Nunn and takes place in the fictional British high school of Moordale Secondary following Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the teenage son of a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson) who uses the things he’s picked up from his mom's work to start an underground sex therapy clinic at the school.

Butterfield and Anderson are joined in the cast by Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Alistair Petrie, Tanya Reynolds, Chinenye Ezeudu and Jemima Kirke as the new headmistress Hope Haddock.

The teaser opens with Butterfield’s character and others hamming it up and telling you to “choose Moordale” before Kirke introduces her character and teases how she is taking over to get things back on track from the former headmaster, Michael Groff (Petrie). The rest of the teaser previews a new uniform, new student body and a new attitude in the guise of this recruitment video before doing a panning shot of the school and spotting Groff spying on his successor.

Watch the teaser below.

A Sept. 17 return date has been set for Sex Education, which gives you a little less than two months to rewatch or catch up with the first two seasons.

Netflix is the largest streaming service in the world, with more than 200 million subscribers globally. It has become one of the biggest producers of original content, which in addition to Sex Education includes popular series like The Crown, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Ozark, Shadow and Bone and Bridgerton.

Netflix subscriptions range in price, but the base streaming package runs $13.99 per month.