‘Shadow and Bone’ gets season 2 greenlight from Netflix

Shadow and Bone fans rejoice, Netflix has officially given the thumbs up on a second season for the fantasy-adventure series. Netflix let the cast give the good news via an official announcement video.

Shadow and Bone, from creator Eric Heisserer, is based on a series of books from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse. The story centers on Alina Starkov, who discovers that she is a Grisha, someone who can perform what is called “small science.” This power raises tensions in the world as she attempts to harness her power with the help of another Grisha, General Kirigan, to defeat what is known as the Shadow Fold.

Season one of Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix on April 23, where it gained quick traction in the streaming landscape, landing in the top three of Nielsen’s weekly streaming top 10 in its first week and leading the way in its second. Critics were also high on it. As a result, a season two renewal isn’t much of a surprise, but it is welcoming for all who enjoy the show.

The announcement video released by Netflix features series stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Amita Suman, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan, Freddy Carter, Calahan Skogman and Kit Young telling fans their summoning powers worked and that season two is officially a go.

You can watch the announcement video below.

No new footage was featured in the announcement and there is currently no information as to when season two will be released on Netflix.

Shadow and Bone is building off the success of fantasy/supernatural shows that Netflix has had thus far, including with The Witcher and Stranger Things. The former is expected to drop its second season sometime in 2021, while season four of Stranger Things isn’t looking likely to come out until 2022.